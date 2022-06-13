Seven Head-Scratching Features from WWDC 2022
Had Apple’s WWDC keynote taken place in person, it’s easy to imagine the live audience breaking into applause for some of the previewed features. We would have applauded for everything we wrote about in “Ten “It’s About Time” Features from WWDC 2022” (6 June 2022). Then there would have been the points where a presenter’s script said “<pause for applause>” but would have been greeted by a silent crowd wearing puzzled expressions.
Not all of these features are necessarily bad, though some are, and others are just inexplicable. They’re WTF—what the f…eature was Apple thinking?
Apple Pay Later
Two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and now Apple wants to help them buy more stuff they can’t afford with Apple Pay Later, which splits purchase prices into four interest-free payments. Which you have six weeks to pay off. Yes, you read that correctly; you must pay off your Apple Pay Later purchases in six weeks, making us wonder what the point is. We could see wanting to space out payments for an expensive purchase like an iPhone or Mac over 12 months, especially if you urgently need to replace a machine. But we don’t see how Apple sticking its toe in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry helps users make smart financial decisions, and it’s not a good look for Apple. What’s next? Apple Payday Loans?
Focus Filters
Focus was the most confusion-generating feature of iOS 15 (see “Apple’s New Focus Feature May Be Overkill,” 20 January 2022), so we were hoping for an overhaul in iOS 16 that would reduce complexity. Sometimes Apple doesn’t get it right the first time and has to iterate the next year. Instead, Apple has doubled down and made Focus even more convoluted than before. In iOS 16, you’ll be able to add Focus filters, which let you display only relevant content, hiding entire calendars, email accounts, Mail accounts, Messages conversations, and Safari Tab Groups. Imagine the support questions:
- “Why has my Gmail account disappeared on my iPad?”
- “Where do my browser tabs keep going?”
- “I was talking to my spouse in Messages, but now it’s gone!”
Making things even worse will be a personalized setup experience that suggests relevant apps, wallpapers, and widgets, along with the new capability to silence notifications from apps and people. Typical users already don’t know why their devices act in certain ways, and these Focus features will make the Apple experience even more unpredictable. If you’re willing to accept responsibility for Focus preventing you from receiving an important notification or hiding data, go nuts, but for most people, we recommend configuring Focus only for Do Not Disturb (while sleeping) and Driving.
Freeform
Apple previewed a new digital whiteboard app called Freeform that it said would ship sometime before the end of the year. (In other words, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t appear with the initial releases of macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16.) There’s nothing inherently wrong with digital whiteboarding—it’s a huge category with entries from Google, Microsoft, and a slew of other companies—but why would Apple bother to get into the space? Only the most Apple-centric business or school would look to an Apple tool in favor of the Google or Microsoft productivity suites that dominate group collaboration scenarios. Anyone who does want to go beyond the standard tools already has a wide selection of alternatives. What can Apple bring to the table other than demo whiteboards that are way prettier than any competitor—or user—would ever create?
Next-Generation CarPlay
During the keynote, Apple put quite a bit of effort into demoing a massive update to CarPlay. Apple envisions that cars of the future will use screens for the instrument cluster and environmental controls, not just the infotainment system as today. As such, the next-generation version of CarPlay will enable users to reconfigure what information displays on each screen, customize the look, and more.
The only catch? Cars that support it won’t start appearing on the market until the end of 2023, which means that it could be another few more years—or more—before this level of CarPlay support is commonplace. Why is Apple talking about this years before it will be a reality, especially given how infrequently most people buy cars? We presume Apple is trying to establish its credentials in the car market ahead of the eventual release of the much-rumored Apple Car. Or perhaps Apple’s looking for an onramp into the automotive world by licensing a full carOS to carmakers?
Plus, this vision of CarPlay raises some important questions about car interfaces. It could be good if you could take your custom interface from car to car (especially rental cars), but will CarPlay surface everything that the car’s native interface can do? (We presume that cars will still have native interfaces, even if they’re equally screen-based.) And, to raise the usual bogeyman, what if your phone crashes or runs out of power while you’re driving? CarPlay is a great add-on, but we’re not sure we’d want to rely on it for safety-related features.
Customize Spatial Audio with TrueDepth Camera
This announcement came and went fairly quickly, but it had us scratching our heads immediately. The idea, it seems, is that spatial audio sounds more realistic if it can take into account aspects of the physicality of the listener that affect their perception of space. Apparently, this is a thing—called Head-Related Transfer Functions—and by capturing data using the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera, Apple could personalize the otherwise average HRTF that combines data from thousands of people. We’re not arguing that this is possible, but is spatial audio that big of a deal, and will personalizing make enough difference to justify training your iPhone (much less Apple’s development effort)? We have plenty of ideas for things Apple could do that would have a greater impact on more users—see “Five Enhancements for Future Apple Operating Systems” (19 May 2022).
Handoff for FaceTime
We hope that this feature—handing off a FaceTime call from one Apple device to another—was easy to implement because it’s hard to imagine it getting all that much use. Apple’s pitch sounds attractive but doesn’t make much sense under scrutiny. Who is going to get a FaceTime call while out of the house and then manage to keep it going while juggling keys and opening doors, setting down packages, and taking off shoes and coats, all so you can get to your Mac, wake it up, and transfer the call to a computer with a worse camera? (It’s marginally more understandable if the iPhone automatically invokes Continuity Camera to become your Mac’s webcam in the process.) We’d just hang up and call back. The main win here would seem to be switching an iPhone FaceTime call you’ve received while sitting on the couch to a Mac or iPad with better seating ergonomics, which is nice but not world-changing.
Safari Shared Tab Groups
Safari’s Tab Groups have never done much for us. Browser tabs are ephemeral items—we open and close hundreds of them every day—so there’s no benefit in organizing them. Worse, Tab Groups don’t even work well. If you have a tab group selected and then click a URL in another app, Safari responds by creating a new window for that tab instead of combining it with the current window’s uncategorized tabs. Plus, on one of my two Macs, when I accidentally close a tab in a Safari Tab Group and immediately press Command-Z to bring it back, it returns for a second or two and then disappears again, with no option to use Undo again. That doesn’t instill confidence.
Since the initial release of this article, we’ve heard from people who find Tab Groups useful, so our opinion certainly isn’t universal. But if you’re in our camp and want to work with a set of Web pages in a way that has more permanence, put bookmarks in a Favorites folder and Command-click it to open them all.
In this year’s operating system updates, Apple said we’ll be able to share Safari Tab Groups with friends so that everyone can add (and presumably close) tabs in the group while working together. It’s possible to construct a use case for why a group might want to put together a set of Web pages, but if you’re going to make that effort, wouldn’t you want some permanence, so one person’s accidental click or Command-W doesn’t destroy the tab for everyone else?
We’re not just being curmudgeonly here—many of the new features that Apple has slated for macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16 sound great—but when there are still plenty of potholes that need fixing, it’s frustrating to see Apple focus time and effort on ill-conceived features that we doubt will get much usage.
My comments. May not be right, but hopefully plausible:
Freeform
I was particularly interested in this one. Not because of the concept of a shared whiteboard. As you wrote, that has been done by several vendors. But I was particularly interested in making the whiteboard a space that appears to be infinitely scrollable and infinitely zoomable (up to the limits of memory and bandwidth, of course).
This reminds me quite a lot of the Zooming User Interface (ZUI) concept that Jef Raskin was working on via the Zoomworld component of the Archy system.
The idea being that you eliminate the whole concept of files and file systems, instead having an infinitely-zoomable/infinitely-scrollable canvas on which to place content. Important stuff is large (and hence readable when zoomed-out) with less important stuff being smaller (and hence only readable when zoomed in on it).
The idea is that spatial memory combined with robust search capabilities should make it easier to find content than current systems involving files and folders.
Although not identical to Zoomworld, Freeform seems to be an implementation of that concept, with each whiteboard being a complete ZUI-based content management system.
Depending on how much capabilities Apple decides to place into these Freeform documents, it could become the next truly great thing. Imagine, for instance, if you can insert data tables and scripting to one - you’d end up with a modern Hypercard-like environment.
I don’t know exactly how far Apple plans on taking this, but the concept really grabbed my attention.
Handoff for Facetime
This looks like a critical component if Apple is trying to position FaceTime as a tool for business meetings - competing against Cisco WebEx and Microsoft Teams.
It is common (at least where I work) where someone will schedule a virtual meeting (via Teams at my job) and some people will call in from their mobile phones, either with the Teams mobile app or by dialing a voice-bridge number. They often do this because they are traveling at the time the meeting starts. When they arrive at their destination (home or work), they then connect to the meeting from a computer and hang up the phone - which can often be awkward and often results in them going off-line for a minute or so during the transition.
With handoff, this can (in theory) be seamless. At least if the person is transitioning to an Apple device.
Shared Tab Groups
Shared tab groups also fill a similar role. Everybody uses screen sharing during these meetings, but in many cases, the screen being shared is a web browser. But when that is done, everybody can only see the part of the page the presenter is showing - because it’s his screen that’s being shared.
He may send URLs to the participants in a chat window, so others can view the sites and scroll/link to related pages that are not being presented, but that’s a bit awkward. And it also means that if you visit a related page and want to share it with the rest of the group, you’re posting more URLs to the chat, which others need to explicitly open to visit.
With shared tab groups, you can simply let the meeting share the group. Everybody sees the tabs that everyone in the group is visiting. So if you want to point something out, you can simply open a new tab with that content and tell others to switch to it.
Handoff for FaceTime
I have actually wished for this more than once. When someone calls me on FaceTime, it rings to all my logged-in Apple ID devices, and the one at hand may not be the one I want to take the call on. Common pattern:
So if I could answer FT on any device, then hand it off to the device I really wanted do the call on, that would be great!
Oh, I definitely want hand off for FaceTime. My mom has a hard time hearing on the telephone, but, strangely enough, she hears FaceTime calls really well (though Zoom, not so much.) I’m sure it’s because she can watch us speaking and do lip reading, or cues like that.
But there have been many times when she’s called and I’ve had only my phone and watch (or only my watch, worse) and have scrambled to get to my iPad to answer the call, because that seems to work best for these calls. With hand off I could answer on my phone (or watch) and then transfer to my iPad a lot more casually.
And I really do like the filtered focus feature. I think they’ll be better for more advanced users. And just this morning my wife was asking how to get the phone to automatically reply while she is driving, but she does still want to get the messages to show in the car (which integrates with Siri and reads them to her, though it’s not CarPlay.) The ability to allow messages through except for blacklisted people (rather than the current whitelist you need to do) will be better for her.
I agree with Adam about just about all of these. But my response to the CarPlay presentation was more like sheer terror–I have enough trouble keeping my eyes on the road with a modest 6" screen glowing beside me, not to mention the difficulty of using a touchscreen with nowhere to support my wrist. Maybe a focus filter will help.
I have to admit, though, that the Customize Spatial Audio thingy fascinates me. HRTF is indeed a thing in our daily perception of audible “space” and directionality, but no one that I know of has ever tried to make a feature of audio reproduction. It could be as startling as the first time you heard stereo. I can’t wait to try it.
Why is CarPlay being introed at least years before it could appear? Well, it’s the Developer conference and developers are going to be the ones who will need to implement that feature, and do development on apps so that when it does hit the market those apps are ready. I wish Apple had more things that were in the 1-2 year window so developers could do the baseline implementations and explore a bit before it just drops and they have 3 months to add new features before the new version drops and users say “why isn’t that new feature ready yet?!?”
In fact, a lot of these things aren’t just for the Apple implementations, but for multiple applications, so while it may not be huge this year they could be more useful over the next year.
FaceTime Handoff would be useful in classroom situations, allowing a change from the instructor camera to an iPhone focused on the experiment or moving around a gallery, and back again. I use phone handoff with a HomePod when I get to the office just so I can do other things while having a conversation. Also handy in the kitchen. Using FaceTime handoff would be similarly useful, and hopefully more seamless than hanging up and calling again.
Freeform would let people on an existing FaceTime call get up and running without running out to another app (MS whiteboard, Teams, Zoom-who has what account). We use FaceTime all the time as a deaf to standard for 1:1 support calls, and having a quick way to make a diagram is going to be useful as it becomes widespread.
I’m eager to see where the other developers takes these features.
Good for you, Adam. Somebody needs to point out when the emperor is naked.
Apple Pay Later – The thing that puzzles me about this is how Apple makes money on it. I guess maybe it’s just that it might encourage people to use Apple Pay more often so they get the transaction fee?
Focus Filters – The complexity of this makes me sad. Also, why would I want to change the wallpaper for a mode where the whole point is to focus on something else – probably not even use your device?
Freeform – I use Muse, which is likely more feature-rich than what Apple is rolling out. Hard to say, as Freeform was just just an aside in the keynote. If this sort of thing interests you, I recommend checking out https://museapp.com
Tab Groups – I completely agree that tab groups are a mess and too easily ruined.
Sure, but it’s pretty hard to develop for a platform that you won’t even be able to see in the real world for several years. And it’s not as though cars have a lot of flexibility when it comes to third-party apps. CarPlay seems to be mostly about mapping and audio at the moment, and it’s hard to see that much else being appropriate while driving.
I pretty much agree with everything, except Apple Pay Later/BNPL. Here’s an interesting article on BNPL. It can actually allow people to buy stuff without using a payday loan. Of course it can also allow people to buy stuff they might not have bought if BNPL wasn’t available to them, but there’s very little in finance that can’t be abused or misused in some way, including credit cards (and cash can be stolen, etc). But also, Apple didn’t invent it, they’re just adding an increasingly popular payment rail to their existing supported payment rails, which doesn’t seem unreasonable.
I don’t know. I’ve been in literally thousands of business meetings, and none have been via Facetime, and while people do fumble the handoff, they usually learn quickly, and even when it happens, it’s not a big deal. Meetings being sidetracked talking about the latest movie or tv show, or someone working remotely having their neighbor fire up their lawnmower, etc., have wasted orders of magnitude more time in meetings than someone leaving a meeting for a minute then returning (for whatever reason). Also, do any of the the other big meeting systems (WebEx, Teams, Meet, Zoom) allow this sort of handoff? If not, I’m not sure how critical it is.
I’ve been thinking along these lines for years. Distracted driving is a huge cause of accidents, but it’s usually blamed on phone use (to the point that it’s illegal a lot of places to use a phone while driving, at least not hands free). I’ve often wondered, how many accidents are caused by people fumbling with their in car control systems (which have notoriously bad UX)? And then think of the last time you fumbled around with your iPhone trying to figure out how to do something, then think about doing that while driving a car.
Late fees. Interest on late payments.
I’m just going to pick up on two of these:
Next-Generation CarPlay
Environmental and engine diagnostic features/convenience settings have been screen-based for several years. Our two Honda vehicles (a CR-V and a Ridgeline, both 2019 model year) have everything on screen, with rudimentary physical buttons whose feedback comes from the screen.
Like almost everything about Honda’s infotainment systems, they are poorly organized in practice. If Apple can do it better with CarPlay (and I suspect they can), this is good news.
Handoff for FaceTime
Case 1: I answer a FaceTime call on my Watch. Audio only. I hand it off to literally any of my Apple devices with a screen and I’m already way further ahead than I was.
Case 2: I answer on my iPhone. My spouse wants to join in. Nice camera, but awkward. We move in front of our iMac with a 27 inch screen and an external webcam, and again, much much better and didn’t have to disconnect.
I don’t get the “juggling housekeys and phone” scenario, because I’d just hang up and call back too.
Similar thought crossed my mind.
Some of this stuff feels like a solution in search of a problem (share tab groups). And just because Google or MS does something, should never be a reason to also do it. There should be a solid use case—and it’s not like they didn’t have enough good stuff to talk about
Me, I’d prefer to see Apple finally fix iCloud Safari sync before they try to add more stuff to sync.
And next-gen CarPlay: Good. Luck. With. That. Show me just three car manufacturers who eagerly await some outside non-automotive company to swoop in and commandeer there UI, thereby inserting themselves between said manufacturer and their customers. It took forever to get basic CarPlay into most cars, and yet we still see several non-negligible holdouts. But here we are, Apple flaunting their wildest dreams in front of the world as if this thing had any legs outside of Apple. Perhaps this was just a lot of marketing (and perhaps indeed to remind people to keep obsessing about Apple Car rumors), but reality in say the most-sold makers’ cars in the US (or Europe for that matter) in the next few years? Fat chance.
I just wrote a feature on new optical devices in cars, and there is a growing recognition that touch screens are potentially serious safety issue. There is considerable interest in head-up or 3D displays that would float semi-transparent images or warnings in front of the driver instead of on a screen. That might be a help, but I worry about how the screens will adapt to lighting conditions. A head-up warning that displays clearly at night might be washed out in bright sunlight. Car safety experts are worried, and I wouldn’t be surprised if auto insurance companies started charging premiums for cars with serious visibility problems.
I agree with Adam on that. Audio for information such as mapping or warning of upcoming traffic problems could be helpful. Audio for chatting on a phone, on the other hand, has been shown to be a distraction.
