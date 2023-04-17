33 Years of TidBITS: Handcrafted Content from Humans
33 years. That’s how long I’ve been publishing TidBITS, starting in April 1990. Last year was the closest I’ve come to shutting TidBITS down, but with changes that came late in the year, I’m more enthused about TidBITS than I have been in quite some time. Here’s why.
The Story Behind Our Downsizing
I haven’t written much about Josh Centers moving on from his managing editor position other than to say it was a mutual decision (see “Josh Centers: So Long and Thanks for All the Fish,” 14 November 2022, and “Help TidBITS Evolve in 2023 by Becoming a Member,” 5 December 2022).
The background is that I was feeling burned out from our constant desire to cover major tech industry and Apple news, and those efforts were preventing me from doing the personally informed tech writing that I enjoy. Josh wrote much of our news coverage, but I still had to edit everything before it could go live. The level of editing I require of myself for TidBITS takes time because I have to learn enough about the topic to make sure the facts are correct, the opinions are well-supported, and the words flow smoothly.
Plus, since we couldn’t predict when most news would break, I often found myself dropping whatever I was doing to edit Josh’s articles. Much as I liked working with him, I had come to dislike all the editing interruptions, particularly because we found ourselves publishing the same kind of articles over and over again. Outside of the details, news isn’t usually new—stories fall into categories, and after 30-plus years, I have written or edited most of them many times.
Sometime in August, I decided that something—I didn’t know what exactly—needed to change, and that would be difficult while TidBITS was responsible for Josh. Long ago, Tonya and I promised Josh that we wouldn’t make any changes affecting his job without at least 6 months of notice. So I called Josh to let him know that he should start thinking about what would come after TidBITS. After I explained why I was bored and unhappy with what we had been doing, he said he felt similarly and had already started thinking about where he wanted his life to go. I wasn’t expecting that, but it was the best possible outcome: our goals and general timing aligned.
Nothing happened immediately, but matters accelerated once Josh inquired about the Business Journalist position with TextExpander in October. Since TextExpander has been our longest-running TidBITS sponsor and the subject of a Take Control ebook, I made sure to tell Greg Scown and Philip Goward, the company’s founders, that I was encouraging Josh to apply so they didn’t worry that hiring him would be detrimental to TidBITS. A week later, he had an offer, and by mid-November, I was on my own.
Making TidBITS More Personal
At first, the main change was that our internal TidBITS Slack board went quiet without Josh sharing news articles for possible coverage and all the subsequent discussions those articles generated. As much as I enjoyed the interaction, it too was an interruption. That’s one of the reasons I spend hardly any time on social media. Not having to respond to others as often gave me more undisturbed time to work on topics that interest me.
Although I initially thought I’d make more extensive changes—I’m still pondering starting a podcast—I’ve found spending more time in my own head simultaneously relaxing and invigorating. I’m not as stressed when I need to drop everything to cover yet another release of Apple’s operating systems, which many of you say is valuable even when I know little beyond what Apple says. And I’m actively excited to dive into topics that I think will make a real difference in the lives of many readers. Articles like “Apple’s File Provider Forces Mac Cloud Storage Changes” (10 March 2023), “Dealing with Leading Zeroes in Spreadsheet Data” (16 March 2023), and “Notifications Unexpectedly Silenced? Blame Focus” (17 February 2023) have been a joy to write, and reading comments from people helped by such pieces makes my day.
Writing even more of the articles in TidBITS has had another unanticipated effect—even more of a personal voice. There’s a joke among everyone who has worked on TidBITS that subscribers think I write everything. That hasn’t been true since the early 1990s—I highly value publishing other voices in TidBITS—and other writers continue to inform you, thanks to the Watchlist contributions of Agen Schmitz; articles from stalwarts like Glenn Fleishman, Jeff Carlson, and Julio Ojeda-Zapata; and guest appearances from people like ex-Apple developer David Shayer and consultant Ivan Drucker. Nevertheless, with Josh no longer in the picture and Tonya employed full-time at Cornell University and managing only the high-level financial aspects of the company, TidBITS is feeling much more like an “I” than a “we.”
That’s an odd feeling. When Tonya and I started TidBITS in 1990, we tried hard to be as professional as we could, partly because we were 22 years old and painfully aware that we were pretending to be adults. The corporate plural has long supported that conceit, both creating a sense of size and inserting a little space between the written word and who precisely wrote it. That has been useful at times but increasingly feels wrong—I’m not entirely comfortable saying “we” are doing something when I’m personally responsible for it.
And indeed, when the day-to-day of TidBITS became just me, not me and Josh, I found my writing becoming a bit more personal. It wasn’t intentional; I just like writing about what I’m doing and what I find interesting, and that’s easier when articles by others are exceptions rather than weekly occurrences.
Coincidentally, over the holiday break, one of my high school friends came for brunch (making a cameo appearance in “Hunting for a Dead Mouse: AirPlay Receiver to the Rescue,” 6 February 2023). He has long read TidBITS and works as the creative director for a household name in tech, so I was amused when he said he thought I should focus on writing one article per week on whatever I was doing rather than news of any sort. That was roughly where I was already going, but it makes sense—long gone are the days when TidBITS could break any sort of tech news or offer insider information. I can’t compete with all the tech reporters at the likes of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, nor do I have the loose-lipped industry sources that whisper secrets to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. But unlike me, they won’t delve into the murky details of the File Provider extension for cloud storage services or explain how to resolve nagging problems with a Level 2 clean install.
There’s another competitive benefit to a more personal approach. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are shockingly good at producing clearly written English. I’m starting to think of them as the textual equivalent of a calculator—just as calculators essentially eliminated simple math mistakes, ChatGPT and its ilk will make poorly written English far less common. My graduate student son was just telling me how international students are using ChatGPT to make up for weak English skills.
But generative AI tools can only put words together in statistically likely combinations. They can’t begin to develop original ideas, and even when prompted appropriately, their content doesn’t hold a candle to what a human mind can concoct. My article on using AirPlay to find a dead mouse under our laundry room counter is far more complete, detailed, and engaging than what ChatGPT spits out when prompted with, “Write an article about using AirPlay video from an iPhone to a MacBook to find a dead mouse under a laundry counter.” If you’re curious to compare, try it yourself.
(Amusingly, Bing’s AI said, “I’m sorry, but I’m not sure how AirPlay video from an iPhone to a MacBook can help you find a dead mouse under a laundry counter.” Google’s Bard was blunter, responding, “I’m just a language model, so I can’t help you with that.”)
So there’s my North Star as we head together into the 33rd year of TidBITS: handcrafted content from humans. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoy writing it, and if so, consider becoming a TidBITS member to help me afford to keep doing it.
Universe Today made the same decision regarding AI. It’s the reason I’ll stick around.
Still, it will be interesting to see where AI will get us in the end ;-).
Always enjoy your writings. Holy cow! 33 years, way to go.
So thankful for all you have communicated and taught. I’ve been reading you most of the 33 years. TibBITS has always been my polestar for anything Apple/Mac. I began with my first Apple in February 1984, and struggled for any help and direction. Having stuck with it now almost 40 years, I know I could not have done so without TidBITS and my giant TCO books collection. As a side note, one of our children got bit by the Apple and has been an Apple engineer for about 15 years. Thanks, Adam.
Congratulations! The recent articles you cite – and indeed this one too – are the reason I’ve been reading TidBITS from the very beginning. Personal perspective is exactly what makes the publication stand out. More, please.
Congratulations on 33 years.
WRT ChatGPT, I’d be very careful with it. As I’m sure you’ve already read in the news, it often suffers from hallucinations. That is, it will produce text that is grammatically correct and seems plausible, but is flat-out wrong. In many cases, it will even generate bogus citations to back up its claims.
Although it might seem like a convenience to assist in writing articles, I think it may end up making your job harder, because you will need to fact-check literally everything it tells you.
I had noticed, and quite enjoyed, the recent shift in tone. Glad to hear the story behind it.
'Grats on 33 years; looking forward to many more.
As a former newsletter editor and a stint as a conglomerator of aerospace news, I can attest that readers appreciate the human touch in what they read. AI can regurgitate, but it does not invent, and that will always distinguish the human from the machine.
Nice going Adam and co.
Almost at 33⅓, so here’s a somewhat broken record as a sort-of, erm, prize:
Now to 45!
Adam! Thirty-three years … wow! Congratulations, and keep up the good work.
I have been using ChatGPT recently for quick instructions on how to do things (i.e. find items buried in Settings) and it generally does a great job and is better than a search engine, giving you a quick 1-2-3 answer versus having to try to skim several article hits for the details (and most articles seem to hide the answer deep in the text to force you to scroll through a bunch of ads).
This is great when I’m helping someone else with their tech and I don’t have the same OS version as them or I’m doing something else and can’t mimic their actions to remind me exactly which buttons to push. I can just forward them the AI’s precise instructions.
The thought had occurred to me that such simple how-tos could eliminate the need for tech publications, which are often how-to articles.
However, sometimes the AI is wrong: I recently asked it how to turn off Slideover on my mom’s iPad as she’d accidentally activated it and it told me to turn off a “multitasking” switch in Settings that wasn’t there. (I finally figured out on my own that you have to close all the Slideover windows to turn it off.)
Secondly, since AI’s are trained on existing websites that provide such information, what happens when all such articles are no longer being written because everyone is just using an AI to get the info? Then the AI’s info is dated/wrong/made-up and it becomes useless or a liability, and the demand for human-written articles goes back up? I’m not sure I see a long-term future in that.
As a near contemporary, I feel much the same way you do about news, scoops, rumors, next-big-things; blah. As a reader, I feel the same way I always did about your publication, which is what fascinating thing have I found? What obscure problem can I figure out? Look at this: this is cool/useful/saves time/secures my data. And so on.
All the voices in TidBits have been pretty useful and I value them all. The years of invaluable, life-changing, urgent advice to help make our Macs connect to the internet still inspire my gratitude, but the many more years of just listening to the conversation keep me a member.
The problem with generative language models like ChatGPT is that there is no actual intelligence (which is why I hate the term “AI”). None whatsoever. It doesn’t understand anything about your question or its answer.
It generates sequences of words and phrases that have a high probability of following each other, based on the very large corpus of text on which it was trained.
If you ask it something where the answer appears many times with some consistency in its training, then you might get good data. If you ask it something that doesn’t appear in its training, or appears with inconsistent results, then the odds of getting something useful is going to be much less.
Which is why it can do things like create bogus citations for statements. Because some of its training consists of articles with citations, and citations in general follow a small number of well-defined forms. But the actual text is virtually random, within the form, because that requires actual understanding, which it doesn’t have.
Adam, Please keep up the good job you are doing. I have been following TidBITS since the beginning. At the time I worked for Digital Equipment Corp. and was helping support our internal users with the Rainbow. At the same time, there were pockets of groups that were using the Macintosh for CAD/CAM work and because of my nosy nature I soon learned the Mac. Our daughter was going to college and we looked at the cost of the PCs and due to their high cost looked at the Macintosh SE. It was so easy to learn, I knew she’d like it and if she got in trouble, I could help. Currently, I’m retired, but still help a lot of friends with their Mac products. I have all of the TidBITS from #759 (13-Dec-04) on my system (for reference). My best to you and your staff!! Be Safe, Al
Adam, bravo . As a reader since the dawn of time, the work is much appreciated.
A podcast, yes, I think so, even monthly.
Congratulations. I had noticed and enjoyed the articles you’ve been writing, but had not stopped to think about what was happening behind the scenes. I’m an engineer who turned writer before having worked as an engineer; so I think a lot about how we write about technology. Maybe I’m looking into the engineering of writing. I like your analysis of when it’s time to upgrade; it’s the kind of thing I like to see because I find upgrading problematic. Too often upgrades break things, but waiting too long just makes more things break when I do make changes. And I enjoy the discussions here on Talk. Keep up the good work.
The direction you’re describing sounds pretty much like what I’ve valued most in TidBITS over the years, so I say well done and carry on. See you at renewal time in December!
Adam keep doin’ what ya doin’-it’s all good. I’ve been a fan before your kid arrived on Earth.Thanks
I’ve been reading TidBITS since the setext days. I’ve learned so much over the years, but in the past couple of years I’ve felt like TidBITS had gotten kind of meh. Many publications that used to give info and tips have faded away, and the few that are left are mostly made up rumors. (“See pictures of the iPhone 15!!”) I’ve trimmed my RSS feeds down to just a couple of sources.
I did notice a while back that I was enjoying reading tb again. While I doubt I’ll ever have the exact situation of trying to find a dead mouse in the laundry room, I now know an uncommon use of Airplay that could come in handy in some other situation I may encounter. This is the value that has kept me reading for 30 years. Glad to see that it is back.
What a great piece of motivational writing! Congrats on finding this extension to your path of 33 years, and may you find much joy following it.
Like many, I’ve been a member from the first word. I’ve always found interesting TidBITS (ha ha) of news, help with problems, and I just flat out enjoy the chatter that goes on here. (Yes, sometimes my life is dull, err, quiet.) Congrats on 33 years, and looking forward to whatever you bring to all of us in the future.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum