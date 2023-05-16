StorCentric and Drobo in Chapter 7: Start Looking for Drobo and Retrospect Replacements

Share Email

A banner at the top of the Drobo website reads:

As of January 27th, 2023, Drobo support and products are no longer available. Drobo support has transitioned to a self-service model. The knowledge base, documentation repository, and legacy documentation library are still accessible for your support needs. We thank you for being a Drobo customer and entrusting us with your data.

In mid-2022, Drobo filed for restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy alongside its parent company StorCentric. Both bankruptcies have now been converted to the liquidation-focused Chapter 7. While another company could still purchase Drobo and restart sales and support, the statement atop Drobo’s website offers little hope.

If you’re still using a Drobo, I encourage you to make sure you have good backups and start looking for an alternative, either direct-attached hard drives or a network-attached storage device. Check out Jeff Carlson’s “NAS: What You Need to Know before Buying” (27 August 2018) and the latest version of his ebook Take Control of Your Digital Storage. Plus, our former managing editor Josh Centers still likes his Synology (see “Using a Synology NAS to Escape the Cloud,” 29 April 2022).

It seems more likely someone will purchase the backup software company Retrospect, the other StorCentric asset familiar to Apple users. But if you’re relying on Retrospect for backup, start exploring alternatives in case Retrospect isn’t snapped up before compatibility gremlins start to rear their ugly heads.