Adam Engst 1 comment

Do You Use It? iPhone Weather Apps

As promised in “Do You Use It? Apple’s Weather on the iPhone” (21 August 2023), I have compiled a list of the 20 most recommended iPhone weather apps for a follow-up poll. In the next issue of TidBITS, I’ll report on the combined results of the original poll (Apple’s Weather has garnered about 60% of the vote so far) and this follow-up, along with coverage of recommendations for country-specific weather apps, weather apps focused on particular activities (sailing, aviation, astronomy, air quality, etc.), apps associated with personal weather stations, and websites that people use instead of apps. Please vote for the apps you use so we can all see which TidBITS readers prefer.

