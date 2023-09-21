OS Security Updates Address Three More Exploited Vulnerabilities

Share Email



Here we go again. Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group have identified three more Apple-focused security vulnerabilities that are actively being exploited. Although there’s no corresponding blog post that clarifies, as with the last time this happened (see “OS Security Updates Plug Image and Wallet Vulnerabilities Exploited by Pegasus Spyware,” 7 September 2023), it seems likely that these vulnerabilities are being used by the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

One of the vulnerabilities allows arbitrary code execution while processing Web content, another allows a malicious app to bypass signature validation, and the third could allow a local attacker to elevate their privileges. To me (backed up by Security Editor Rich Mogull), that sounds like a full exploit chain.

Apple has released updates for the two most recent versions of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, plus the two versions of macOS before macOS 14 Sonoma, which is due out next week. (You won’t be offered the updates for iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1, or watchOS 10.0.1 if you were receiving beta updates; turn them off to see the latest.) Install everything using Software Update.

The release notes are nearly identical for all the updates: