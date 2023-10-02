Do You Use It? Mac Web Browsers

Share Email



Apple’s Safari Web browser has been a fixture of the Mac experience since 2003, when it debuted with Mac OS X 10.3 Panther. Twenty years later, Apple has released Safari 17 alongside macOS 14 Sonoma, also making it available for macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 12 Monterey (see “Safari 17,” 2 October 2023).

However, Safari has long had competition from cross-platform browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox, and more recently, we’ve seen a host of upstarts with alternative visions of what a Web browser should be. Safari is almost certainly the most popular browser among Mac users, but I’m curious how other browsers rank amongst TidBITS readers for at least occasional use. Hence, this week’s poll question: Which Web browsers do you use on your Mac?

Read original article