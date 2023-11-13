Do You Use It? Apple Services

Share Email



In recent years, Apple has focused a great deal of effort on its paid subscription services: iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade, even creating the discounted Apple One bundle for those who use multiple services. Apple’s focus shouldn’t be surprising: the Services category now accounts for about a quarter of the company’s revenues. But to what extent do TidBITS readers subscribe to these services? That’s the core question for this week’s poll: Which Apple services do you pay for and use? And yes, “None” is an answer.

The reason for the “and” in the question above is the Apple One bundle. We currently pay for Apple One Premier, but we only use 2 TB of iCloud+ storage, Apple Music, and Apple TV+—the remaining services hold no appeal for us. If you subscribe to Apple One, be sure to specify which individual services you use as well. Followup questions seek to identify which Apple Music, iCloud+, and Apple One plans are the most popular.

