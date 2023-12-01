WebKit Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Prompt iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, macOS 14.1.2, and Safari 17.1.2

Share Email



In response to two zero-day vulnerabilities—those found in the wild—identified in WebKit by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Apple has released iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2, macOS 14.1.2 Sonoma, and Safari 17.1.2 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 13 Ventura. In one of the vulnerabilities, processing Web content could disclose sensitive information; the other could lead to arbitrary code execution. The company doesn’t list any other changes.

Apple says these vulnerabilities may have been exploited against versions of iOS and iPadOS before 16.7.1, suggesting that the current iOS 16.7.2 and iPadOS 16.7.2 aren’t vulnerable.

Although no one has published additional details, these vulnerabilities were likely used only against high-value targets because zero-day exploits are too valuable to waste against low-value targets like most of us. As a result, you don’t have to drop everything to install these updates, but I encourage you to install them the next time it’s convenient.

I’m surprised Apple didn’t use its Rapid Security Response approach for the iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates (see “What Are Rapid Security Responses and Why Are They Important?” 2 May 2023). A couple of WebKit zero-day fixes would seem to be a perfect fit. Apple’s hesitation may be related to the fact that the last Rapid Security Response release didn’t go well (see “Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (c),” 13 July 2023).

If it seems like Apple has been releasing a lot of fixes for zero-day vulnerabilities this year, you’re not wrong. Google’s Project Zero maintains a 0day “In the Wild” spreadsheet that tracks all the zero-day exploits identified yearly. It reveals that of 56 zero-day exploits in 2023, 21 targeted Apple. In 2022, Apple accounted for 9 of 41 zero-day exploits, and 14 of 69 in 2021. Before that, the numbers were much lower. Though tempting, it’s difficult to draw any overall conclusions about why the numbers have skyrocketed in the last three years. If you’re interested in why that is, read the extensive blog post by Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group that recaps the situation in 2022.