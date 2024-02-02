Impressions and Thoughts from Early Vision Pro Reviews
Apple’s new Vision Pro headset is here (see “Apple Vision Pro Arrives 2 February 2024,” 8 January 2024). As always, Apple seeded some select reviewers with pre-release units. You could easily spend several hours reading them all, and unless you’re highly intrigued by the Vision Pro, that may be more time than you have. Plus, the reviewers largely agreed about most things, so it’s not as though there are many different perspectives. That’s not unexpected—the Vision Pro is so new and so unusual that most people are just trying to explain the basics for now.
The Reviews
To get started, watch the video by Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal. It’s less than 9 minutes long, but she puts the Vision Pro through its paces in a real, if slightly contrived, environment, and her work is always insightful and entertaining.
Once you’ve watched Joanna Stern’s video to get a sense of what the Vision Pro looks like and what a user would see, you have the necessary visual background to read the 7250-word review by John Gruber of Daring Fireball. Gruber’s description and analysis are careful and thoughtful, which is good because they’re backed with only a single still image.
After that, you have a choice. If you’d like to read more, Nilay Patel of The Verge penned a 9000-word review illustrated with numerous still images. He’s the least positive of all the reviewers and the one who most emphasizes that wearing a headset is inherently isolating. And he’s not happy about it messing up his hair. The Verge’s video is impressively produced, but content-wise, it’s essentially Patel reading the text of his article (though you get to see the effect of the Vision Pro on his hair).
YouTuber Marques Brownlee of MKBHD created a pair of videos (with a third promised) about the Vision Pro. The first is a 19-minute unboxing video, and while I skimmed some of the early parts, once he’s explaining all the parts and pieces, it’s helpful and informative. He followed that up with another well-done 38-minute video about using the Vision Pro that’s more in-depth than Joanna Stern’s.
After that, I was honestly a little burned out on learning more about the Vision Pro, but if you want to press on, you can read a 5000-word review from Mark Spoonauer of Tom’s Guide or a 7000-word review from Scott Stein of CNET. For more video coverage and the most enthusiastic review, watch iJustine’s 32-minute video that combines unboxing and usage. Note her warning that the videos of what the reviewer sees look very fast and jumpy but don’t reflect what’s being experienced.
Initial Impressions
After consuming all these reviews, I came away with some impressions about the Vision Pro:
- It’s an amazing VR headset: All the reviewers were blown away by the level and amount of technology that Apple has shoehorned into the Vision Pro. They say every aspect of the experience is better than what they’ve experienced with other VR headsets. The Vision Pro may be expensive, but it doesn’t feel like Apple is overcharging based on what’s inside.
- It’s more expensive than we thought: The $3499 list price is just the beginning. That model has 256 GB of storage; 512 GB costs $3699 and 1 TB is $3899. Given the size of 3D content, apps, and your Photos library, 256 GB may not be enough. Many will also need the Zeiss optical inserts: $99 for readers or $149 for prescription lenses. Apple’s padded carrying case for travel runs another $199, and AppleCare+—almost certainly essential—costs $499. You could also pay $199 for a backup battery pack and $199 for another light seal cushion if someone else in your household wants to try it. It would be easy to spend $5000 on a kitted-out Vision Pro.
- It’s heavy: Everyone commented on the weight. Even though Apple has done a good job with the design and provided two types of head straps, the Vision Pro still puts 650 grams (1.4 pounds) on the front of your face. That’s ergonomically problematic (and would have been worse if Apple had integrated the battery pack), so if you’re buying the Vision Pro, I urge you to increase session time slowly to avoid overloading your neck muscles.
- EyeSight is weird: EyeSight, which displays a digital representation of your eyes on the front of the Vision Pro, is weird and ineffective. The resolution and brightness are much lower than Apple’s marketing suggested. The eyes don’t look natural, and if you have dark skin, like Marques Brownlee, they’re hard to see. This is disappointing since Apple made such a big deal about how EyeSight would help make others feel more comfortable with you when you’re wearing goggles. Perhaps most people will remove the Vision Pro when others are around.
- Personas are deeply unsettling: Personas, which give you a digital avatar from the chest up, are even more disconcerting. They’re highly accurate representations that are still profoundly wrong, which lands them deep in the uncanny valley. Apple says Personas are still in beta, but it’s hard to imagine them improving enough to climb out of the valley.
- Guest mode, but seemingly no multi-user support: Several reviewers briefly mentioned that there’s a Guest mode that lets someone else try out a Vision Pro, and iJustine demos it with a friend. From what I can tell, though, it’s designed for demos, not for regular sharing with someone else in your family.
- You can have just one 4K Mac display: Everyone liked displaying a Mac’s screen within the Vision Pro environment, and you can expand it. However, that screen is limited to 2560-by-1440 pixels, and you can only have one. Although you can arrange native Vision Pro and compatible iPad apps next to the virtual Mac screen, it’s not exactly the “infinite canvas” Apple has been promoting.
- A physical keyboard is essential for being productive: If your aim is to get work done, you’ll need a Bluetooth or laptop keyboard). The visionOS virtual keyboard is fine for inputting passwords and other short bits of text, but that’s it.
Final Thoughts
The most important thing to remember about the Vision Pro is that it’s not for “the rest of us.” It’s not even clear who the Vision Pro is for—there is no killer app. Apple is planting seeds for developers, early adopters, and the tech curious who are willing to spend big to be on the bleeding edge. To be sure, Apple also wants to get ahead of Meta and other companies that may want to stake out similar territory. The hope is that the Vision Pro will provide everyone—Apple, developers, and users—with the experience necessary to work toward a point where the technology has evolved sufficiently that it can become a mainstream product at an affordable price.
Or, rather, that’s my analysis of the situation, which matches that of many experienced tech industry watchers. But it’s not what you’ll hear from Apple’s marketing machine, which has to pretend that the Vision Pro is for everyone and solves real-world problems today. Apple can’t say out loud that the initial Vision Pro is a necessary first step toward an imagined future, but when you compare it to everything Tim Cook has said about AR and VR, it’s pretty clear that’s what is happening.
Perhaps the second-generation Vision Pro will be half the weight, the third-generation model will integrate the battery, and the fourth-generation will be actual glasses rather than a VR headset with passthrough video. (And surely we’ll get a “Vision Air” at some point.) The promise is compelling, if dangerously close to science fiction—a Vision Pro could one day supplant every other Apple product. Who needs an iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV if a pair of glasses (contact lenses would be science fiction) could provide all the same processing, communications, recording, and virtual display options? That may be looking too far into the future, but regardless, I’d prefer Apple’s vision—and implementation—of what comes next to those of any of today’s other tech giants, who would likely bombard you with ads, track your every eye movement, and try to sell you more stuff.
I have to admit I’m not a fan of including a recommendation for iJustine in the same collection as Joanna Stern’s review. Joanna Stern does series reviews (albeit in an entertaining manner) and is ready to offer actual insight and critique. iJustine is an entitled hyperactive brat that does content-devoid puff pieces for Apple marketing. IMHO she needs absolutely no advertisement at all from a reputable source. Just my 2¢.
Thanks for this summary and pointers. I’ve watched many of them, and overall I was reminded of early iPhone reviews where people felt compelled to find flaws, to the point of absurdity. (Such as the angst over messing up your hair, or complaining that it’s too heavy while simultaneously suggesting the battery should be in the headset.)
Thanks much for a great review. I haven’t taken the time to follow all the links, but there’s a lot to see here.
I wonder how long before developers can have fun with things like EyeSight and Personas - like the ability to use cartoony avatars instead of your real face. (Am I the only one who thinks it would be fun for the front display to show Simpsons-style spherical eyeballs?)
I thought all the videos you mention were well done and informative (though I skip iJustine for the same reason I never watch Linus). I have two thoughts about the device.
First, I think it is unfortunate that they base visionOS on iPadOS. I don’t think much of the latter and am particularly unimpressed by the iPad App Store. As I have mentioned elsewhere, it lacks the apps that I am interested in: things like compilers and development apps, scientific data analysis apps, CAD apps, etc.
I have found iPadOS hard to use for productive work largely due to the lack of a flexible file management capability and the many little annoyances in iOS generally.
I wish visionOS were based upon macOS. Then, one could have a completely self-contained computer in the headset and, moreover, a computer one could use for productive work, with a keyboard, mouse and no AppStore requirement. The last is a dream, of course.
Second, I think the Vision Pro would be a superb device for certain professions such as surgeons, architects, certain machine operators, robot controllers at nuclear power plants and pilots. As an inactive pilot, I think that the device would be a great platform for a superb, immersive flight simulator.
As some reviewers (e.g. Gruber) have said, its greatest strength at present is in entertainment. While I agree, the solitary nature of the experience is somewhat disturbing. I am guessing that entertainment will be dominant for at least a year or so for those not bothered by watching movies and sports events alone.
I’m disappointed with the one monitor, heck I wanted more than one Mac.
I have three Macs on the go at my desk, two with two monitors, which isn’t typical I acknowledge, I’d have been curious about a virtual replica of that. With a couple of iPads…
Version 1. It will develop.
I hesitated about including iJustine’s review, but at this point in the Vision Pro lifespan, any additional perspective is interesting. For instance, she was the only person who covered Guest mode, which feels important early on.
And while her style (I’ve never met her; there’s no telling how much is an act) grates on my nerves as well, I could see some (very different from me) people finding her more compelling than the others.
I don’t think there’s any reason to believe this. All of Apple’s operating systems share a great deal of code and interface approach, and visionOS is a new fork of that OS core focused on the interaction methods possible with the Vision Pro and appropriate to the level of processing power available with the M2. It’s a little hard to imagine writing code on a Vision Pro, though, of course, you could do that in a Mac window. Things like data analysis and CAD apps are much easier to imagine, but it will take developers some time to figure out what’s possible, after which they’ll have to decide if there’s sufficient marketing for such focused apps or if such an app could be so compelling on the Vision Pro that users would buy the hardware to get it. I could see it going either way eventually.
Perhaps I didn’t understand what was said in many of the reviews, but I thought that visionOS was deliberately based on iPadOS so that all the existing iPad apps (with the developer’s approval) would run seamlessly on Vision Pro. I have not heard any mention of the possibility of loading Vision apps except through the Vision App Store.
If Apple runs true to form it will not be possible to run compilers or development systems on the device, as is the case with iOS and iPadOS. I understand from the developers of TeXpad for iOS that they had great difficulty in getting it accepted since, as a typesetting app for math, it came close to violating the compiler ban.
I have always been surprised that there were so few CAD apps for the iPad. One would think that the platform would be a natural, with the pencil. I have heard users of the one good CAD app praising to the sky the iPad plus pencil as the best platform for their software. Perhaps it is the App Store, which seems inhospitable to fairly expensive apps together with Apple’s 30% cut, that dissuades developers.
