Is the Vision Pro Too Immersive?
Writing for Vanity Fair about the Vision Pro, Nick Bilton worries:
When I take it off, every other device feels flat and boring: My 75-inch OLED TV feels like a CRT from the ’90s; my iPhone feels like a flip phone from yesteryear, and even the real world around me feels surprisingly flat. And this is the problem. In the same way that I can’t imagine driving a car without a stereo, in the same way I can’t imagine not having a phone to communicate with people or take pictures of my children, in the same way I can’t imagine trying to work without a computer, I can see a day when we all can’t imagine living without an augmented reality. When we’re enveloped more and more by technology, to the point that we crave these glasses like a drug, like we crave our iPhones today but with more desire for the dopamine hit this resolution of AR can deliver.
I know deep down that the Apple Vision Pro is too immersive, and yet all I want to do is see the world through it. “I’m sure the technology is terrific. I still think and hope it fails,” one Silicon Valley investor said to me. “Apple feels more and more like a tech fentanyl dealer that poses as a rehab provider.” Harsh words, but he feels what we all feel, a slave to our smartphone, and he’s seen this play before and he knows what the first act is like, and the second act, and he knows how it ends.
Harsh words, indeed, but success walks hand-in-hand with unintended consequences.
Oh FFS. Exactly how far back should time be rolled? Mid 20th? Late 19th? Late 17th (Shakespeare!)? Earlier? Socrates had some concerns about things.
I’ve seen sweaty trembling articles about the New Thing Destroying Our Lives literally every year since I was old enough to read (mid-70s). Wait until I tell you how the VCR is going to obliterate social cohesion. My parents parents freaked out about the telephone. Their parents trembled at the radio.
Everybody take a deep, long breath.
3D TV did not workout as I recall. For this to work there has to be more practical applications and a lower price point for people to engage with it.
Good point. And 3D TV makes an interesting parallel. Its Archilles heel is that it is hard on the human eye, causing eyestrain that becomes a headache or nausea, and that gets worse over time. From my research, AR/VR headsets also cause eyestrain that gets progressively worse the longer you wear them. If that holds for Apple Vision, eyestrain may limit how long people will wear it.
I wonder how much the Apple Vision experience varies with your eyesight?
What ridiculous hyperbole. The fact the article’s author is a ‘slave’ to their smartphone says more about them than their phone. I greatly appreciate the convenience and utility of my iPhone, but I also have no problem living my life how I want and only using it on my terms. It doesn’t provide me ‘dopamine hits’.
My grandparents, parents and other relatives on both sides of the family would reminisce about how there were people were running and screaming in the streets of New York City during Orson Wells’ radio broadcast of “War Of The Worlds” in 1938.
There have been a number of TV and film adaptations of “War Of The Worlds,” and there are popular video games, as well as apps in the App Store:
I’ll bet it will make a popular game on Vision Pro.
Think again about this criticism. It’s more of a backhanded tribute than a real problem. Surely those of us old enough to roam the earth before computers can see forward to a day when sitting at a desk will be seen as the pure spinal torture it really is and roaming around, erect and using our bodies to gesture, as the only natural way to get work done. My lower back was nearly destroyed in the 90s sitting there staring for hours making tiny twitches with my mouse. This is a product category with a long way to go, true, but I think you have to be extremely hidebound and reactionary not to see the way it’s going. We have seen this ourselves, before!
While the hand-wringing is clearly clickbait, the immediate aftermath of sitting for a Vision Pro demo at the Apple Store mirrors my experience. Almost as stunning as the demo itself was the lingering feeling that other screens seemed small, flat, and not as interesting.
But this is nothing new. When I got my 65" HDR TV, movies watched on my other TVs (about 40" and smaller) started seeming small and boring. When I got a 24" LCD screen on my computer, the 17" CRT it replaced ended up feeling small and blurry.
When I first got a DVD player, my old VHS movies (which I used to have no problem with) suddenly felt painful to watch.
Any time you experience something “better”, however you define that, the things that you used to consider good no longer feel that way because you want to keep using “the good stuff”.
This isn’t a problem. It’s human nature.
