Vision Pro Value Poll Results: $500–$1000 or Nothing
Last week, we asked how much you would pay for an Apple Vision Pro, knowing what you know now about it and its capabilities. This was not a referendum on whether the Vision Pro’s price is unreasonable, but an attempt to get people to think beyond techno-lust and consider how much value they would receive from a Vision Pro.
To put the decision in context, I provided six possibilities for the poll, bookended by the extremes of “I ordered one” and “I wouldn’t buy one.” The remaining answers set price bands that roughly match the costs of existing Apple products, letting respondents compare the perceived value of the Vision Pro to familiar devices.
The poll drew 257 responses, which is low compared to some of our recent polls, suggesting that many TidBITS readers have sufficiently little opinion about the Vision Pro that they weren’t even interested in hazarding a guess. Here are the results.
The top two responses had little in common other than their vote counts. 37% of respondents said they would pay between $500 and $1000 for a Vision Pro, suggesting that they considered it equivalent in value to a basic iPhone, iPad, or good external display for a Mac. That was my vote—I can’t see the Vision Pro making me more productive on an everyday basis, but it might be sufficiently helpful when traveling to justify paying that much.
However, just slightly behind that answer, with 35% of the votes, was “I wouldn’t buy one.” That suggests to me that many people see the Vision Pro as a solution looking for a problem. Six years ago, I reviewed the Royole Moon, an $800 “3D mobile theater,” and while it was interesting to test, I couldn’t imagine using it for anything real and was happy to send it back (see “The Dark Side of the Royole Moon,” 25 April 2018). Although the Vision Pro is vastly more impressive than the Royole Moon, for many people, it may not feel any more useful.
Our third and fourth vote-getters also clumped. 13% of respondents said they felt the Vision Pro was equivalent in value to an iPhone Pro, iPad Pro, or Mac and thus justified a price between $1000 and $3500. I realize that’s a wide band—I might consider one if it was $1200 but would giggle at a $3300 price tag—but it feels like these people would buy a Vision Pro if Apple could get the price down to something closer to a MacBook Air.
On the other side of the price range, 9% of respondents felt the Vision Pro would be worth only between $100 and $500, placing it alongside the Apple Watch in value. It’s possible that this choice, like the Under $100 answer that received only 3% of the votes, didn’t receive many votes because people couldn’t bring themselves to value such a significant piece of technology so low. It must be worth more than $500, right? Or they consider the Vision Pro to be little more than a novelty.
Also, at the bottom of the vote tally with 3% were the seven or eight people who had already ordered a Vision Pro. Part of my reason for running this poll is to get a sense of what kind of Vision Pro coverage TidBITS readers want to see. With so few readers jumping on the Vision Pro bandwagon, I can’t see reporting on minor updates to visionOS (we’re up to version 1.0.3 now). Most people won’t care about such details. We do plan to publish some additional perspectives about what it’s like to use the Vision Pro, but I’ll focus most of my Vision Pro efforts on TidBITS Talk discussions. If there’s some Vision Pro coverage you’d like to see, please suggest it in the comments, and if I agree that it would be of broad interest, I’ll see if I can find someone to write it.
By the way, considering the issues with special glasses prescription inserts needed and not being able to use it while wearing contact lenses - how do the demo them in Apple Stores?
Good question. I suppose they might have a sample pack of Zeiss lenses for those who normally wear glasses. Maybe not perfect, but maybe good enough for demo purposes.
WRT contacts, according to what @xdev wrote, it’s primarily an issue with hard lenses and (I think) the majority of contact lens wearers wear soft lenses. But even with hard lenses, the device will work, but it may not track your eyes as well as it should.
But, IMO, this is a good thing. If it won’t track your eyes well in the store, then that’s a clear sign that you shouldn’t bring one home, because it won’t work any better there.
I demoed the Vision Pro and was absolutely astounded. Apple has truly done it again- they are defining a category of device and software that I think really is the future…
But it’s not quite the present. The demo really was astonishing, but I can’t think of what I would do with it to justify its high price. However, I am both a radiologist and a pillot, and I would buy one in a minute if I could use the Vision Pro for training in either of these realms. I just hope these sort of niche pursuits will justify someone’s time and money to develop apps to serve them. For that, I will wait and hope.
Apple has a machine that will analyze your current eyeglasses and figure out the best match among the numerous Zeiss demo lenses they have on hand at the store. It takes just a moment, and worked very well for me. Interestingly, as a sign of their commitment to privacy, the lenses and machines don’t reveal your prescription to the employees, and the analysis is not stored or associated with you. (per the employee who led my demo)
After watching the dozen 3D movies available, it would go into the closet. Perhaps Apple could rent them by the month?
I think you asked the wrong question. We’re now approaching 2 weeks since release. Ask the same question, but only of people who’ve sat through the demo. I bet you’ll get DRAMATICALLY different results. My sister and I are VERY MUCH senior citizens, but we were both absolutely blown away by the demo tutorial. We both said we would not buy one NOW, my sister because it was heavy on her head and she didn’t need it, me because I think it should be regarded as a prototype. And, as to its value, it’s actually an M2 MacBook Pro with TWO 4 K OLED screens and almost more cameras than you can count, so expecting Apple to sell it for $500 is just not going to happen.
The other thing that cannot be emphasized enough is that it’s a PROFOUNDLY isolating device. If you think looking at a gathering of friends at a restaurant where they’re all ignoring each other while thumbing their iPhones, just wait till they all have high powered computers with 3 D screens “glued” to their faces!!!
Knowing Apple, you’d think employees received a nice gift, maybe a Vision Pro, after the completion of the project. Wrong! They received a picture of the unit.
I do not own a Vision Pro and won’t be able to afford one anytime soon, but I am fascinated by the technology and would be very interested in seeing updates.
I am excited to see future versions, as I expect Apple to focus on addressing precisely this isolation issue.
You’re making this sound very attractive for airline travel
It would be cool being en route somewhere and watching an immersive video of the destination instead of listening to the annoying person next to you.
With bulk buying power it may not be much more than current entertainment systems which need to be engineered into seating.
I’m afraid that’s not at ALL likely to happen, even on ultra-luxury carriers such as Emirates or Singapore Airlines. First, the devices require an initial setup that is far from trivial and itself requires 10-20 minutes of an attendant’s time. Second, if you consider what’s actually IN the device, the $3500 (or more) price for each unit is actually quite reasonable (as I mentioned above, it’s an M2 Pro processor based computer with TWO OLED screens, multiple cameras and sensors, and NOT just a peripheral. Additionally only a portion of travelers would be able to use the device without corrective lenses, and while Apple maintains an inventory of common prescriptions in its stores for people to use in demonstrations, actual PURCHASE of a device includes making certain that the Zeiss lenses precisely match the owner’s prescription if corrective lenses are to be used at all.
Of course, if your “ask” is just for an immersive video that could be created by the carrier, I’m pretty sure Apple would love to help carrier’s create those (for a price, of course), and Apple would be happy to sell the carriers iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras to create those 3D videos (the Vision Pro can create them itself, but they’re in a smaller pixel content, square image format).
My point was that before iPhones, we talked to each other. Now, many, many of us walk to work or drive to work with our phones consuming much of our awareness, and the Vision Pro raises that to a new level. I think you’re right that at some point it may be possible for multiple people to share the same entertainment content (possibly even taking account their relative positions to the virtual “source” or the audio and video), but the device is FAR more isolating than is the iPhone.
No, we didn’t. We watched television. Before that, we listened to the radio. Before that, we read newspapers. Humans have always found ways to ignore each other.
True story: when my boys first were old enough to have (and need) iPhones, they were still YOUNG enough to enjoy family experiences. I don’t remember where we were going, but they were together in the back seat, and VERY quiet. I glanced through the rear-view mirror and found them thumbing their iPhones. I exclaimed something akin to “good grief! We’re all together as a family. At least NOW you could talk to each other.” They responded, almost in unison “we ARE talking to each other; we’re just not talking to YOU!”
But, if you go take the demo at an Apple Store and DON’T come away from the experience wondering at least a LITTLE that you were as far away from the world as Elton John’s lonely Rocketman (the guy in the song, not the movie), I’d be surprised.
