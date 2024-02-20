How to Choose a Fast External SSD for Your Mac

Share Email



At The Eclectic Light Company, Howard Oakley writes:

By now, we should all be thoroughly confused with USB 3.1 Gen 2, 3.2 Gen 2×2, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and 4. The fact that they can all be connected using a Thunderbolt 4 cable to a USB-C port on your Mac is of absolutely no help either. Given the lack of support for USB 3.x SSDs at speeds more than about 1 GB/s, today’s quest is for something faster, with proper Trim and SMART health indicator support.

I currently rely on inexpensive external SSDs for Time Machine and Super Duper backups because they’re silent, and I’m willing to trade a lower price for more-than-adequate performance. But those in the market for the fastest available external storage should read Howard Oakley’s explanation of the technologies in play and recommendation of SSDs that connect using Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4.

