Federico Viticci’s Hacked-Together Mac-iPad Convertible

At MacStories, Federico Viticci writes:

For the past three weeks, I’ve been using something I call a “MacPad” as my new laptop. The MacPad is a hybrid device that serves multiple purposes: It’s a keyboard and trackpad for my Vision Pro;

It’s a Mac with a detachable display;

It’s an iPad Pro with an external keyboard and trackpad. You know where this is going. These aren’t three separate devices: it’s one computer made of, well, two computers working together thanks to the magic of Apple’s ecosystem. It’s a Mac with an iPad display that I can detach and use as a tablet whenever I want; it’s an iPad that transforms into a Mac when docked. And, it’s the ideal keyboard and trackpad accessory for the Vision Pro.

If the MacHack Conference were still going on, Federico Viticci would receive a standing ovation for how he hacked together this convertible laptop. The bottom case of a 13-inch MacBook Air provides Mac processing power, a keyboard, and a trackpad, while an 11-inch iPad Pro serves as the screen and retains its independence. The MacBook Air base can also drive a Studio Display or the Mac Virtual Display option in a Vision Pro. Gobsmackingly stunning.

If Apple turned this idea into an actual product, I’d buy one.

