Federico Viticci’s Hacked-Together Mac-iPad Convertible
At MacStories, Federico Viticci writes:
For the past three weeks, I’ve been using something I call a “MacPad” as my new laptop. The MacPad is a hybrid device that serves multiple purposes:
- It’s a keyboard and trackpad for my Vision Pro;
- It’s a Mac with a detachable display;
- It’s an iPad Pro with an external keyboard and trackpad.
You know where this is going. These aren’t three separate devices: it’s one computer made of, well, two computers working together thanks to the magic of Apple’s ecosystem. It’s a Mac with an iPad display that I can detach and use as a tablet whenever I want; it’s an iPad that transforms into a Mac when docked. And, it’s the ideal keyboard and trackpad accessory for the Vision Pro.
If the MacHack Conference were still going on, Federico Viticci would receive a standing ovation for how he hacked together this convertible laptop. The bottom case of a 13-inch MacBook Air provides Mac processing power, a keyboard, and a trackpad, while an 11-inch iPad Pro serves as the screen and retains its independence. The MacBook Air base can also drive a Studio Display or the Mac Virtual Display option in a Vision Pro. Gobsmackingly stunning.
If Apple turned this idea into an actual product, I’d buy one.
If Apple would offer the iPad with a transparent screen it would result in a real life computer identical to the computer used in the science fiction movie, Avatar, in the year 2154. And yes I would buy one too. Too bad most true innovation seems to be currently suspended within Apple these days as I am not aware of anything close to this concept by any other manufacturer; but is what I have been seeking for years even before I saw it in the movie. It would fulfill the need for the advantages of a desktop computer and a true portable unit in a single machine. Tim Cook, are you listening?
I can’t imagine actually using a transparent screen. Can you conceive of working and/or finding objects with the distraction of everything behind the screen, physical items behind your desk, people and pets walking by, uneven lighting, or just the color of your wall? What if there was a real window behind your desk? This type of display is just a Hollywood set designer’s creation, with too many downsides IMO to gain acceptance in real life.
Also The Expanse, circa 2300 where all the iPhone and iPad replacements had transparent screens. But they couldn’t hold a candle to the holographic displays beautifully portrayed in the series. Vision Pro without the headset.
It would depend on how it was done. It may have been not truly transparent in a way that you could look through it but it had the image on both sides, but reversed on the back so it seemed transparent.I need to watch the movie again for details but however they did it it worked. I could see how a truly transparent screen could be useful for instance in comparison an actual object with the image or in a class room where students could seen what the instructor is doing without a projector. I would expect you would be able to adjust the transparency from totally transparent to opaque depending on the need. However the concept of a desktop computer with a functional and wireless detachable screen could be incredibly useful.
