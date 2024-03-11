Vision Pro’s Single-User Nature Hampers Apple’s Healthcare Aspirations

Share Email



Apple writes:

Breakthrough health and wellness apps are designed to take advantage of the infinite canvas in visionOS, unveiling spatial experiences that benefit users in clinical settings and at home… And with the unique capabilities of visionOS, healthcare developers are creating new apps that were not previously possible, transforming areas such as clinical education, surgical planning, training, medical imaging, behavioral health, and more.

It’s a rosy-eyed vision of the future, but one clouded by the Vision Pro’s single-user nature, which is both digitally and physically enforced. I can easily imagine visionOS supporting multiple users, although Apple has never supported that in iPadOS despite obvious shared-device scenarios. Some sort of inflatable bladder might allow the light seal to be customized to different users, but the real win would be in eliminating the need for custom prescription lenses, such as through MIT’s 2014 research into vision-correcting displays or auto-focus lenses such as those in the ViXion01 glasses (hat tip to Allison Sheridan).

Once anyone can use a Vision Pro immediately after putting it on, shared-device and multi-user scenarios for education, training, collaboration, and presentation within a mutual AR or VR environment become significantly more realistic.

