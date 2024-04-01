Do You Use It? Versions

Share Email



In macOS 14.4.1 Sonoma, Apple fixed a bug introduced in 14.4 that caused iCloud Drive files evicted from the local drive to lose their version data (see “macOS 14.4.1 Sonoma and macOS 13.6.6 Ventura Fix Bugs and Vulnerabilities,” 25 March 2024). The bug was problematic in that it caused data loss, but I had trouble believing that many people were affected, given that you had to:

Run macOS 14.4

Use apps that support Apple’s versioning system

Store those files in iCloud Drive

Enable Optimize Mac Storage

Have files with versions evicted, either automatically or manually

Care that version data was lost

For that last requirement to be true, you would have to know that versioning exists and use it frequently enough to notice the loss of the version data. I turn to it a few times per year to recover from an undesirable edit in Preview because File > Revert To is easier than retaking a screenshot. But am I representative of TidBITS readers?

That triggers the question for this week’s Do You Use It? poll: How often do you use macOS’s versioning feature? Did you even know that macOS had built-in versioning? And if you use it frequently, tell us more in the comments.

