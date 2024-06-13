Apple ID to Be Renamed to Apple Account, Disrupting Independent Documentation
Apple buried this note at the end of a press release touting new features coming to Apple services later this year:
With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.
Apple Account versus Apple ID feels like a distinction without a difference for most people, and I’m unaware of inconsistent usage on Apple’s part at the moment. The main awkwardness that remains is iCloud, which one might expect to have its own credentials but instead relies on your Apple ID.
Most users who already understand what an Apple ID is probably won’t be confused by the change—the words are sufficiently similar. (Apparently, it’s not uncommon for consultants to work with people who have no idea what to enter when prompted for an Apple ID password, and changing the name to Apple Account won’t help that. Having separate passwords for Mac logins and Apple IDs also throws people.)
Take Control publisher Joe Kissell pointed out in a conversation that Apple ID and Apple Account aren’t precisely parallel, since Apple ID was truly an identifier—it’s an email address—whereas an Apple Account would have both a username and a password.
The real problem comes when tech writers document features across multiple versions of Apple’s operating systems. We’ll probably use both terms for a while before slowly standardizing on the new term. Blame Apple for awkward sentences like “Continuity features require that you be logged into the same Apple Account (or Apple ID in pre-2024 operating systems).” Or maybe we’ll compress further to: “Continuity features require that you be logged into the same Apple Account/ID.”
Annoyingly, Apple’s own documentation efforts won’t suffer as much because the company publishes different versions of the same support article for each operating system version (see “Apple Launches Documentation Site for Manuals, Specs, and Downloads,” 25 March 2024).
Good catch!
I wonder if when talking about a ‘consistent sign-in experience’, Apple is referring to confusion amongst ordinary (non-techy) people. When helping people I often ask them if they’ve signed into their ‘Apple account’ because sometimes when I say ‘Apple ID’ I get a ‘huh’ in response. I only have anecdotes, but Apple presumably has data and maybe this has been an issue that comes up in Apple Store interactions. Because ‘Apple ID’ sounds like something specific, maybe people assume it’s something distinct from the account they’ve created for Apple/iCloud.
Can I put in my vote for the TidBITS style guide when this comes to pass* – I actually think a mix of the two approaches you’ve suggested sounds best:
I don’t think the ‘in pre-2024 operating systems’ caveat is necessary, it’s clear enough without. And I think that looks cleaner and matches what people see better than ‘Apple Account/ID’.
* I am fully aware that TidBITS is a benevolent dictatorship and my vote is meaningless.
My 2 cents…
“Continuity features require that you be logged into the same Apple Account (previously known as Apple ID).”
Both good suggestions!
I’ve just updated the article slightly with a comment from @joe about how Apple ID is an identifier whereas Apple Account is (presumably) the entire account, which has both an identifier (the username) and a password. You have an Apple ID password, but your Apple ID is an email address, not a password.
Adds to the confusion/nuisance of Apple IDs going from xxx to xxx@mac to xxx@me to xxx@icloud !
