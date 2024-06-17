Apple to Discontinue Apple Pay Later

Share Email



At 9to5Mac, Chance Miller writes:

Apple has announced that it is no longer offering Apple Pay Later, the “buy now, pay later” service that launched in the United States last year. The change goes into effect starting today, Apple says. Existing users with open Apple Pay Later loans will still be able to manage them via the Wallet app.

Good riddance. Installment loan offerings will still be available from debit and credit cards, but it felt off-brand for Apple to promote a feature often associated with irresponsible spending (see “Apple Unveils Apple Pay Later,” 29 March 2023).

Read original article