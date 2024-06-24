Apple Says It Won’t Ship Apple Intelligence for EU Users in 2024

Share Email



At Bloomberg, Samuel Stolton and Mark Gurman write:

Apple Inc. is withholding a raft of new technologies from hundreds of millions of consumers in the European Union, citing concerns posed by the bloc’s regulatory attempts to rein in Big Tech. The company announced Friday that it would block the release of Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing from users in the EU this year, because the Digital Markets Act allegedly forces it to downgrade the security of its products and services.

Apple points the finger of blame at the interoperability requirements of the Digital Markets Act. I’m spitballing here, but I could imagine the DMA requiring Apple to give EU users a choice regarding the Apple-proprietary models used by Apple Intelligence, which sounds like a technical impossibility. Apple has already promised users that they will eventually be able to swap other AI chatbots in place of the ChatGPT integration.

There may be political maneuvering here as well. Apple said that Apple Intelligence features will roll out over the course of the next year and that early releases will require Siri and the device language to be set to US English. In other words, international users probably wouldn’t have gotten Apple Intelligence in 2024 anyway. By blaming the lack of desirable features like iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing, and Apple Intelligence on the DMA, Apple may hope to sway public opinion in the EU against the regulations.

