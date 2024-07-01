Apple Publishes “Longevity, by Design” White Paper
In a newly published white paper entitled “Longevity, by Design,” Apple writes:
At Apple, we are always working to create the best experience for our customers, which is why we design products that last. Designing for longevity is a company-wide effort, informing our earliest decisions long before the first prototype is built and guided by historical customer-use data and predictions on future usage. It requires striking a balance between durability and repairability while not compromising on safety, security, and privacy.
We are continuously striving to increase product longevity through new design and manufacturing technologies, ongoing software support, and expanded access to repair services.
It’s easy to see this white paper as aimed at legislators who might be considering further Right to Repair regulations that Apple wouldn’t like, but I found it more interesting as a look at how Apple thinks internally about the larger issue of device longevity.
My preference is always that the device doesn’t break in the first place. If that effort reduces repairability, I’m fine with it.
The cynic in me wonders if this is just proactive distortion field marketing given Apple’s ongoing anti repairability behavior.
It’s definitely possible, but anecdotally my Apple stuff has gotten immensely more reliable in the last decade.
I’ve got a 2008 iPhone 3G (no s) that I use every night to play a few games before I turn off the light. A couple of years ago, I was able to get the battery replaced.
When I got my iPhone 11, I gave the old iPhone 7 to a good friend. That’s the phone he uses; he’s too cheap to buy a phone himself.
I have no problem with the longevity of Apple products. I usually only buy new stuff ‘cause I want the bells & whistles. Hmmm, it may be time to get a new Watch; I’ve got a 5.
3G amazing. I still have and use my 6+. Meets my minimal needs.
I’m impressed. That’s really old. Predates Apple’s A-series processors and tops out at iOS 4.2.1. And with most carriers having turned off their 3G networks, it’s probably Wi-Fi only these days.
But if you’ve got a collection of apps that still work for you, that’s great. And if you need to replace the battery, it’s not too big of a deal. According to iFixit, you can buy an aftermarket battery for $15. Installation takes about a half hour and doesn’t look very difficult, if you’re comfortable working with inserting and removing small screws.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum