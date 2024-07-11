Fast Company’s View of the Internet in 1994, Expanded by “Internet Explorer’s Kit for Macintosh”

Share Email



At Fast Company, Alex Pasternack writes:

What was the World Wide Web like at the start? Long before it became the place we think and work and talk, the air that we (and the bots) now breathe, no matter how polluted it’s become? So much of the old web has rotted away that it can be hard to say; even the great Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine only goes back to 1996. But try browsing farther back in time, and you can start to see in those weird, formative years some surprising signs of what the web would be, and what it could be.

Although the article is a fun read, especially for those of us who remember the Internet in 1994, I’m slightly sad that my Internet Starter Kit for Macintosh wasn’t mentioned since it had the Mac software, instructions, and flat-rate Internet account that weren’t in the Whole Internet User’s Guide and Catalog, which did merit inclusion. The title link above once again goes to the full text of the third edition of my book—it must have been lost in one of our server moves.

If you enjoy the Fast Company article, check out my second book, Internet Explorer’s Kit for Macintosh, which I wrote with my friend Bill Dickson and introduced in TidBITS in “Internet Explorer Kit for Macintosh” (9 May 1994). I’m now mortified by the discrepancy between “Explorer” on the cover and “Explorer’s” everywhere else, but dipping into it reveals a thoroughly charming snapshot of me, Bill, and the much gentler Internet of 1994, when I was 26. We intended it as a chatty travelogue that would also provide usage tips.

Along with a tour of numerous websites, we included a visit to FurryMUCK and interviews with Adam Curry, then famous for being a VJ on MTV, and the email autoresponder for President Bill Clinton. I hadn’t remembered that Jimmy Wales, who would go on to co-found Wikipedia, appears several times. Alas, I never got the final files to post online, but the title link above goes to the Internet Archive’s version. You have to “borrow” it for an hour at a time, but the interface works well. Now I have to finish reading my print copy!

