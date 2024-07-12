The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2024 Operating Systems

Share Email



Apple has released developer betas of macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2, with public betas coming very soon and releases likely in September or October of this year. Will your current hardware run the new operating systems, or is it time to consider an upgrade? Once again, the news is generally good: Apple has deprecated only two MacBook Airs from 2018 and 2019, no iPhones, three iPads from 2017 and 2018, and three Apple Watch models from 2018 through 2020.

As always, some new features work only on newer, more powerful devices. Apple Intelligence is the most notable example, being limited to iPhones with an A17 Pro chip or later and Macs and iPads with M-series chips.

macOS 15 Sequoia Requirements

Here are the Macs that can run macOS 15 Sequoia. Apple has dropped only two older models, the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air, though the short-lived Intel-based MacBook Air from 2020 is still supported. (It was released in March 2020 and replaced just eight months later in November 2020 by the first M1-based MacBook Air.)

Mac Introduced iMac 2019 and later iMac Pro 2017 MacBook Air 2020 and later MacBook Pro 2018 and later Mac Pro 2019 and later Mac Studio 2022 and later Mac mini 2018 and later

iOS 18 Requirements

For the iPhone, the compatibility story for iOS 18 is even better. It supports every model released since 2018, and there are no changes from the iOS 17 support matrix. The table includes the chip powering each iPhone for later reference.

iPhone Introduced Chip iPhone 15/Plus/Pro/Pro Max 2023 A16 Bionic / A17 Pro iPhone 14/Plus/Pro/Pro Max 2022 A15 Bionic / A16 Bionic iPhone 13/mini/Pro/Pro Max 2021 A15 Bionic iPhone 12/mini/Pro/Pro Max 2020 A14 Bionic iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max 2019 A13 Bionic iPhone SE (2nd–3rd generation) 2020, 2022 A13 Bionic, A15 Bionic iPhone XR/XS/XS Max 2018 A12 Bionic

iPadOS 18 Requirements

iPadOS 18 drops support for three of the oldest and least powerful models: the iPad (6th generation) from 2018, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) from 2017, and the iPad Pro 10.5-inch from 2017. Interestingly, the deprecation isn’t based purely on the chip since the supported iPad (7th generation) relies on the same A10 Fusion chip as the previous model. Those old models will continue to work with iPadOS 17, so they should retain basic functionality for some time.

iPad Introduced Chip iPad Pro 11-inch/13-inch (M4) 2024 M4 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd–6th generation) 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 A12X Bionic, A12Z Bionic, M1, M2 iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation) 2018, 2020, 2021 A12X Bionic, A12Z Bionic, M1 iPad Air 11-inch/13-inch (M2) 2024 M2 iPad Air (3rd–5th generation) 2019, 2020, 2022 A12 Bionic, A14 Bionic, M1 iPad (7th–10th generation) 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 A10 Fusion, A12 Bionic, A13 Bionic, A14 Bionic iPad mini (5th–6th generation) 2019, 2021 A12 Bionic, A15 Bionic

watchOS 11 Requirements

Although Apple held the system requirements stable from watchOS 9 to watchOS 10, we’re paying for it with the move to watchOS 11, which drops support for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch SE (1st generation). That means that these Apple Watch models can upgrade.

Apple Watch Introduced Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) 2022 Apple Watch Series 6 2020 Apple Watch Series 7 2021 Apple Watch Series 8 2022 Apple Watch Series 9 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2022 Apple Watch Ultra 2 2023

A few watchOS 11 features won’t be available on all models. Ultra Wideband home keys, which will let you unlock a smart lock without having to hold your watch to the lock—due in 2025—aren’t available with the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation). Also, the Tap to Cash feature, which lets you exchange Apple Cash with someone by putting your Apple Watch next to their watch or iPhone, doesn’t work on the Apple Watch Series 6.

tvOS 18, HomePod Software 18, and visionOS 2 Requirements

There’s no worry about compatibility with Apple’s secondary operating systems—tvOS, HomePod Software, and visionOS. Every release of these has supported the devices that were initially available, which means that tvOS 18 will run on all Apple TV models since 2015’s Apple TV HD, HomePod Software 18 will run on all HomePod models, and visionOS 2 will, unsurprisingly, support the current Apple Vision Pro.

Compatibility By Feature

Not all devices that can install these operating systems can avail themselves of all features. Carving these features out of the support matrix creates a bit of additional confusion, but it’s better than dropping support entirely. Here are the promised features that have more specific hardware requirements.

Note that I’m calling out only features coming in Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 below. Some current features mentioned in “The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2023 Operating Systems” (19 June 2023) and “The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2022 Operating Systems” (9 June 2022) still won’t be available on older devices.

Apple Intelligence

In particular, Apple Intelligence (see “Examining Apple Intelligence,” 17 June 2024) requires too much processing power and memory to work on Intel-based Macs, older iPads, and all but the most recent iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple was upfront about these system requirements during the WWDC introduction. Apple Intelligence queries or tasks that require even more processing power will be sent to the secure Private Cloud Compute service (see “How Apple Intelligence Sets a New Bar for AI Security, Privacy, and Safety,” 1 July 2024).

The big question revolves around Siri, which Apple promises will get less stupid. Will talking to Siri on a HomePod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Vision Pro change once an Apple Intelligence-enhanced Siri becomes available? Those devices lack the necessary hardware capabilities but could presumably hand requests off to Private Cloud Compute. Would that be sufficiently responsive for a voice assistant we expect to respond nearly instantly?

iPhone Mirroring

The new iPhone Mirroring feature lets you interact with your iPhone in a window on your Mac. It presumably requires an iPhone running iOS 18, although Apple says nothing about that. On the Mac side, you’ll need an Apple silicon Mac or an Intel-based Mac with a T2 Security Chip. As far as I can tell, that disqualifies only the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs from 2019.

Live Audio Transcription in Notes

Only Macs with Apple silicon can take advantage of live audio transcription in Notes. On the iPhone, Apple says just that you’ll need an iPhone 12 or later, which I think also disqualifies all generations of the iPhone SE—Apple isn’t clear. Apple says nothing about limitations for iPads, which is surprising given that several supported models use older chips than the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is an accidental omission on Apple’s part.

Messages via Satellite

Magic doesn’t come for free. Being able to use Messages to communicate via satellite requires an iPhone 14 and later. I can’t tell you how much I look forward to trying this feature.

Enhance Dialogue

To help you better hear what’s being said onscreen on recent iPhones and iPads, Enhance Dialogue uses machine learning and computational audio to increase vocal clarity when using built-in speakers, wired headphones, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected speakers and headphones (what else is there, Apple?). On the iOS 18 preview page, Apple says the feature requires an iPhone 11 or later (presumably not an iPhone SE) and works with the iPad. However, Enhance Dialogue doesn’t appear on the iPadOS 18 page, so there’s no telling which iPad models won’t support it. Given that the iPhone 11 has an A13 Bionic chip, I would guess that the oldest models in each iPad family may not have sufficient power.

Hands-Free Unlock

If you get an Ultra Wideband-compatible lock—Apple says they’ll start being available in 2025—you’ll need an iPhone 11 or later (not including any iPhone SE) to unlock your door just by walking up to it. It will also work in watchOS 11 with any Apple Watch other than the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation).

Smart Script

On an iPad with an Apple Pencil, Smart Script can recreate your handwriting style from your notes and lets you paste typed text into your handwriting. These two features work only on the more powerful iPads: the iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th generation and later), iPad (10th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

Apple implies that other Smart Script features, like correcting spelling inline, using touch and drag to reflow text for more space, and scratching out writing to erase it will be available on all supported iPads.

Accessibility Eye Tracking and Music Haptics

In a feature that feels transplanted from visionOS, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will introduce Eye Tracking, which makes it possible to control an iPhone or iPad using just your eyes. On the iPhone, you’ll need an iPhone 12 or later or an iPhone SE (3rd generation). On the iPad side, you’ll need an iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), or iPad mini (6th generation).

Another iOS 18 accessibility improvement comes from Music Haptics, which “syncs the iPhone Taptic Engine with the rhythm of songs so those who are deaf or hard of hearing can enjoy the Apple Music catalog.” It requires an iPhone 12 or later.

Guest Access in Home

The Home app in Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 will let you manage how guests can enter your home. It works on all Macs, iPhones, and iPads but requires a HomePod or Apple TV acting as a home hub. Apple also says, “Setting a schedule for guest access via hands-free unlock with home keys, tap to unlock with home keys, or PIN codes requires a Matter lock that supports schedules.”

Game Mode and Personalized Spatial Audio for Gaming

In iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the new Game Mode promises reduced audio latency, but it works only with the second-generation AirPods Pro. Sequoia calls out a similar requirement without using the term Game Mode.

Apple is allowing game developers to use personalized spatial audio to increase immersivity. It requires third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, leaving out the first- and second-generation AirPods. Both of these features work on all supported iPhones, iPads, or Macs.