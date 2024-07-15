Apple Explains How to Identify Social Engineering Attacks

Share Email



In a notable update to a support document explaining how to recognize and avoid scams, Apple writes:

Social engineering is a type of targeted attack that relies on impersonation, deception, and manipulation to gain access to your personal data. In this attack, scammers will pretend to be representatives of a trusted company or entity over the phone or through other communication methods. They will often use sophisticated tactics to persuade you to hand over personal details such as sign-in credentials, security codes, and financial information.

The document, which first appeared in the Wayback Machine in late 2023, says nothing that will surprise security-savvy Apple users, but it’s an excellent summary you can share with those who are less aware of tech-related scams. It also brings together all the email addresses to which you can report scammers trying to impersonate Apple. The 4 July 2024 update adds a particularly helpful section on identifying social engineering attacks of all types.

Read original article