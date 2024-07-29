Reddit Blocks Indexing by Search Engines Other Than Google
At the increasingly impressive 404 Media, Emanuel Maiberg writes:
Google is now the only search engine that can surface results from Reddit, making one of the web’s most valuable repositories of user generated content exclusive to the internet’s already dominant search engine.
The news shows how Google’s near monopoly on search is now actively hindering other companies’ ability to compete at a time when Google is facing increasing criticism over the quality of its search results. And while neither Reddit or Google responded to a request for comment, it appears that the exclusion of other search engines is the result of a multi-million dollar deal that gives Google the right to scrape Reddit for data to train its AI products.
This deal will presumably keep Reddit content out of OpenAI’s forthcoming SearchGPT, which may be attractive to Google but feels like a slippery slope for the open Web.
It’s a dangerous game they’re playing. They think that this will force users interested in privacy to switch to Google. It’s more likely that they’ll just stop reading Reddit content, because it won’t appear in search results.
The exact opposite of what SEO is intended to accomplish.
Personally, I couldn’t care less. Reddit seems to be a source of massive amounts of noise for very little signal. Whenever I click through to links that I find via searches, I never find anything useful there.
This is just one of a slew of counterproductive decisions the CEO, Steve Huffman (usually referred to by Redditors as “Spez” after his username, “r/spez”), has made in recent years that are making Reddit more cumbersome and less enjoyable to use, mostly in the name of boosting profits. A large number of the most active Redditors think Reddit shouldn’t have a profit motive at all and that the IPO was Spez’s biggest mistake.
It heavily depends on what topics you’re looking for. I’m fairly active in a number of support-group-type subreddits, and the signal-to-noise ratio in those is pretty high thanks to good moderation. It’s a lot like the old Usenet in that regard: some groups are great, some are garbage, and the most are somewhere in between.
With the aid of Redirect Web for Safari, a neat little cross-Apple-platform extension for implementing any redirection in Safari, I now search Google with the AI features turned off (&udm=14) and I always get redirected to old reddit from any search result to reddit. Moreover neither Google nor reddit can run script or set cookies, thanks to Roadblock.
Is that what they had in mind?
