macOS 14.6 Enables Double Display Support for 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

Apple has released what are likely the final X.Y releases of the macOS 14/iOS 17 generation of operating systems. Only macOS receives any feature changes that Apple documents in release notes; the rest merely admit to “important bug fixes and security updates.” The company also updated older versions of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS to address numerous security vulnerabilities. Our general advice is that these updates are all worth installing soon, but you can wait until it’s convenient since none of the vulnerabilities are being exploited in the wild.

The people for whom macOS 14.6 Sonoma may be most exciting are owners of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro because the update adds support for using up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed. Previously, the M3 model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was limited to its built-in display and one external display—Apple hasn’t yet updated its tech specs page. (The M3 Pro models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro support two external displays without closing the lid, and the M3 Max models support up to four external displays.)

However, the M3 MacBook Air introduced the enhanced capability of supporting two external displays when the lid is closed. Since the M3 chip is the same across all Macs that use it, it makes sense that Apple was able to bring the MacBook Air’s double-display feature to the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro as well.

The other group that will undoubtedly be interested in the remaining changes in macOS 14.6 are enterprise admins. These changes include:

The login keychain is correctly created the first time a mobile user logs in.

Enforcing a specific software update version no longer fails if it’s not the most recent available update.

The FileVault recovery key is no longer shown after updating when configured by MDM to not show the key.

Users can successfully be added to the access list for Remote Management in System Settings.

The allowAssistant restriction correctly prevents the Siri app from being opened.

Security Updates

Apart from those changes in macOS 14.6, Apple offers no details about any bug fixes. For security updates, however, the company has provided its usual lists. No zero-day exploits are included, so while you should install these updates, you can do so when it’s convenient.