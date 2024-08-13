Do You Use It? iPhone and iPad Apps on M-series Macs

Share Email



When Apple released macOS 14.6 Sonoma, Howard Oakley noted that the previous release candidate addressed a bug that fixed app crashes when running iPhone and iPad apps on Apple silicon Macs. Since I’ve used an iPhone app on my M1 MacBook Air once to prove it could be done, my snarky thought upon reading that was, “How did anyone notice?”

That’s entirely unfair, and I’m sure people do use iPhone and iPad apps on their Apple silicon Macs. But how common is the practice among TidBITS readers? Let’s find out. This week’s poll question is just for owners of Apple silicon Macs: How often do you use iPhone or iPad apps on your M-series Mac? If you do avail yourself of iPhone or iPad apps on your Mac, tell us which ones and why you like them. Please don’t vote in the poll if you don’t have an Apple silicon Mac, but you’re welcome to share your thoughts about the feature in the discussion.

