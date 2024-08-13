Do You Use It? iPhone and iPad Apps on M-series Macs
When Apple released macOS 14.6 Sonoma, Howard Oakley noted that the previous release candidate addressed a bug that fixed app crashes when running iPhone and iPad apps on Apple silicon Macs. Since I’ve used an iPhone app on my M1 MacBook Air once to prove it could be done, my snarky thought upon reading that was, “How did anyone notice?”
That’s entirely unfair, and I’m sure people do use iPhone and iPad apps on their Apple silicon Macs. But how common is the practice among TidBITS readers? Let’s find out. This week’s poll question is just for owners of Apple silicon Macs: How often do you use iPhone or iPad apps on your M-series Mac? If you do avail yourself of iPhone or iPad apps on your Mac, tell us which ones and why you like them. Please don’t vote in the poll if you don’t have an Apple silicon Mac, but you’re welcome to share your thoughts about the feature in the discussion.
I don’t use iPhone/iPad apps on my Mac today, but I can see a few cases where I might.
For example, I have some accounts with a bank whose business banking website is frankly clunky and archaic. On the other hand, its iOS/iPad apps are simple and efficient. While the website is much more comprehensive in terms of business capabilities, it is much easier to perform my most common workflows through the apps. It may be worth it for me to install one of the apps on my Mac.
Of course, that would be true for any iDevice app that has no direct equivalent on the Mac. For example, I note that Authy recently discontinued its Mac app. I don’t know if Authy’s iOS app works well on a Mac, but if so, perhaps it would be helpful to some users.
Ironically the one iPad app that I’d love to run on MacOS is Apple’s Logic Pro for iPad which, to my knowledge, can’t be run on a Mac.
Yep! I use the apps for my front door lock, my air conditioners, local radio station for streaming and the MLB app (which is very buggy, if it actually launches)!
