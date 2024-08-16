California Driver’s Licenses in Apple Wallet Largely Symbolic

Share Email



Apple writes:

Californians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, providing a seamless and secure way to present driver’s licenses or state IDs using just an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Although Apple makes this launch sound impressive, it’s largely symbolic since you must continue to carry your driver’s license or state ID card. It’s part of California’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program, and reading more closely reveals that digital ID support is limited to unspecified businesses and TSA PreCheck at 27 participating airports around the US. California says, “Law enforcement, state government agencies, and businesses aren’t yet accepting the mDL.” The state also provides its own CA DMV Wallet app for iOS and Android.

California joins five other states in supporting digital IDs in Apple Wallet, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, and Ohio. My home state of New York could appear on that list soon, too, since it just announced its own Mobile ID (MiD) program, with apps for iOS and Android. None of these digital IDs eliminate the need to carry a physical ID card either. Sadly, it seems as though it will take years before digital and physical IDs can be used interchangeably.

