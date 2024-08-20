Apple Podcasts Now Available in Any Web Browser

Share Email



Apple has announced that Apple Podcasts is now available on the Web, joining last month’s release of Apple Maps (see “Apple Maps on the Web Appears in Beta,” 24 July 2024). It will be a boon to Apple users forced to use Windows at work.

The Web-based Podcasts client, accessible at podcasts.apple.com, looks and works nearly identically to Apple’s native Podcasts app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, depending on window size.

Those who don’t wish to sign in can listen to millions of free podcasts, browse Top Charts, and take advantage of Apple’s editorial collections. Signing in with your Apple ID gives you access to your Library, Up Next Queue, and subscriptions. Signed-in users can also follow shows and save play progress.

I must admit some curiosity as to why Apple has suddenly started producing Web versions of some of its apps and services. Nothing prevented Apple from doing this years ago—Google and Spotify have produced capable Web apps for ages. A few possibilities present themselves: