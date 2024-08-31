TipBITS: Use Trackpad Mode When Editing Text on the iPhone and iPad

Share Email



At a recent party, a friend watched me use Arc Search on my iPhone by tapping a widget and dictating a search, but iOS guessed wrong on an easily confused word. Slightly embarrassed at the voice recognition failure, I used trackpad mode to position the insertion point to tweak the incorrect word. My friend was amazed, partly by Arc Search’s results but more because she had long struggled with positioning the insertion point on the iPhone. No one had ever told her about trackpad mode.

Trackpad mode isn’t a secret; it has been around for years. Apple introduced it in 2015 with iOS 9 on iPhones with 3D Touch capabilities, enabling you to press the keyboard firmly to turn it into a trackpad. With iOS 12, Apple brought trackpad mode to all devices, embedding it in the Space bar on the keyboard, and it has been available ever since. But if you didn’t hear about it back then, or if you got started with an iPhone more recently, like my friend, how would you ever discover it?

If that’s you, now you know—just touch and hold the Space bar on the iPhone or iPad keyboard to turn the entire keyboard area into a mini trackpad. (You’ll know you’re in it when the key labels disappear.) Keep your finger down and move it around to reposition the insertion point in the text you’re editing.

Scrolling can be quirky. If the text you want to edit is out of sight to the left or right in a single-line field, you can usually push the insertion point past an edge to scroll. With multiple screenfuls of text in apps like Notes or Pages, you can try pulling down to scroll, but my experience is that you’ll only move a line or two at most. Instead, to scroll while moving the insertion point, touch and hold in the text and then pull down (or push up) while keeping your finger down.

Now that we’re all on the same page, go forth and share the word about trackpad mode so you too can be popular at parties.