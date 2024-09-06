AppBITS: Use Blip to Send Large Files Directly
Each month, when I do a podcast with Allison Sheridan (see “Adam Engst Joining CCATP Podcast Regularly,” 12 July 2024), she asks me to record my side of the conversation in QuickTime Player. That generates an M4A audio file that’s over 100 MB, large enough that it’s problematic to send to her using email or Messages. Services like iCloud Drive, Dropbox, and Google Drive would work, but she showed me something more straightforward and perfect for the job: Blip. Instead of uploading to a shared location for later download, Blip transfers the file directly from my Mac to hers in a single step. I drag the file from the Finder to the Blip icon in my menu bar, pause briefly for the menu to appear, and drop it on her name in the list. (I could also choose her name from the list to display a window onto which I could drop files.) Then her copy of Blip asks if she wants to accept the file, and then it transfers at the full speed of the connection between us.
There are no intermediate servers involved, files can be of unlimited size, it can send folders without archiving them first, it doesn’t mess with photo or video quality, and it encrypts files in transit. Blip even resumes automatically after network interruptions. When used between people on a local network, it bypasses the Internet entirely. Like AirDrop, Blip can share files quickly between your own devices, but it works in macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android, with Windows and Linux on the roadmap. Blip is free for now, and the team hopes to keep it free for personal use. In response to the FAQ “Will Blip show me ads?” the developers respond, “Absolutely not, don’t be silly ;-)” Blip requires a minimum of macOS 12.1 Monterey, iOS/iPadOS 15, or Android 9.
Ohmigod, an instant install. Finally someone has done this right for one-off transfers. I still have WeTransfer Pro for enduring links and password-protection but this… between my devices and my family circle, it’s going to be very useful.
Does receiving device need to have Blip installed? Don’t see that info in their FAQ.
Yes, both sides have to have Blip installed.
Without the need for any registration and multiplatform (as web based), there’s https://wormhole.app/
Interesting! It seems to be using a relay for the communication rather than going peer-to-peer as such, but that’s OK if the bandwidth between the ends is fully utilised.
I have often thought that in today’s Internet, it is strange that transferring big files is still such a seemingly intractable problem.
You aren’t the first: https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/file_transfer.png
That Adam uses Blip reduces my anxiety somewhat, but I’m very leery of downloads from developer sites for apps not showing in Apple’s App Store. From my desktop in Sonoma, I did not see Blip (THIS product named Blip, anyway) listed on the App Store. Is there a way to determine independently that the developers are not offering something free that comes with baggage affecting the security of my computer? (I’m a very naive experimenter, usually stick with Apple-approved or Apple-vetted products, and have had an ugly experience years and years ago with some product I downloaded that was supposed to help me clean my computer and defragment and all that other stuff. Was a nightmare for me (maybe a techie could have cleaned the clearer more easily, but I’m no techie, more of a techlessie). I think I wound up wiping the drive and reinstalling the system and apps and copied data back over from a manually-maintained backup (i.e., one I dragged files over to manually to back up, nothing automatic about it, and only data files, no apps or OS stuff). So tend to balk at willy-nilly downloading nifty apps from a website unless I know someone I respect has vetted the developers and the product in the malware context.) In short, do we know Blip is good in spirit?
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum