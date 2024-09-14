Helium Is the iPhone’s Kryptonite

Share Email



I just stumbled upon this article from iFixit, and although it’s from 2018, it’s still amusing and relevant. Kyle Wiens writes:

Erik Wooldridge is a Systems Specialist at Morris Hospital near Chicago. During the installation of a new GE Healthcare MRI machine, he started getting calls that cell phones weren’t working. Then, some Apple Watches started glitching. “My immediate thought was that the MRI must have emitted some sort of EMP, in which case we could be in a lot of trouble.” But an electromagnetic pulse would have taken out medical equipment in the facility as well, and they were working fine! He started investigating, and learned that every single impacted device was made by Apple—the technician’s Android phones were fine. And it was a wide-sweeping issue, impacting 40 different devices. What the heck?

As you have guessed from the title, the culprit was a helium leak, and the full story is a must-read. Exposure to helium is not a common occurrence, but one that Apple does warn about in its Important Safety Information for iPhone page, which ranks much lower on your average must-read list.

Exposing iPhone to environments having high concentrations of industrial chemicals, including near evaporating liquified gasses such as helium, may damage or impair iPhone functionality.

Luckily, exposed devices typically recover after a week of being left unconnected to power. Just like Superman.

