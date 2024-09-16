macOS 14.7 Sonoma, macOS 13.7 Ventura, iOS 17.7, and iPadOS 17.7 Provide Security Fixes

Share Email



Alongside the major updates to its new operating systems for 2024, Apple has released security fixes for its supported core operating systems. The release notes for macOS 14.7 Sonoma, macOS 13.7 Ventura, iOS 17.7, and iPadOS 17.7—to the extent that they’re updated—say only that they provide important security fixes and are recommended for all users.

We hope macOS 14.7 fixes the annoying bug in macOS 14.6 and macOS 14.6.1 that causes it to display a badge on System Settings as though an update is available even when none is. The security notes for each go into more detail for those who are interested:

macOS 14.7 Sonoma: 36 vulnerabilities fixed

Apple doesn’t indicate that any of the vulnerabilities fixed have been exploited in the wild. As a result, I recommend waiting a week or two before installing them to make sure they don’t inadvertently cause any additional problems that people will no doubt report in the comments for this article.

Of course, you could instead upgrade to macOS 15 Seqoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18, which address the same vulnerabilities and more—see “When Should You Upgrade to Apple’s 2024 OS Releases” (16 September 2024).