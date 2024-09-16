macOS 14.7 Sonoma, macOS 13.7 Ventura, iOS 17.7, and iPadOS 17.7 Provide Security Fixes
Alongside the major updates to its new operating systems for 2024, Apple has released security fixes for its supported core operating systems. The release notes for macOS 14.7 Sonoma, macOS 13.7 Ventura, iOS 17.7, and iPadOS 17.7—to the extent that they’re updated—say only that they provide important security fixes and are recommended for all users.
We hope macOS 14.7 fixes the annoying bug in macOS 14.6 and macOS 14.6.1 that causes it to display a badge on System Settings as though an update is available even when none is. The security notes for each go into more detail for those who are interested:
- macOS 14.7 Sonoma: 36 vulnerabilities fixed
- macOS 13.7 Ventura: 30 vulnerabilities fixed
- iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7: 16 vulnerabilities fixed
Apple doesn’t indicate that any of the vulnerabilities fixed have been exploited in the wild. As a result, I recommend waiting a week or two before installing them to make sure they don’t inadvertently cause any additional problems that people will no doubt report in the comments for this article.
Of course, you could instead upgrade to macOS 15 Seqoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18, which address the same vulnerabilities and more—see “When Should You Upgrade to Apple’s 2024 OS Releases” (16 September 2024).
I updated my iPhone SE3 to iOS 17.7. When I tried to update my wifes iPhone SE3 it only offered me iOS 18. So I will not be updating this phone…
Basically, I told 13" Intel 2020 MBP’s macOS to update its Safari and macOS Ventura to v13.7 while I was out since it takes a while to download, prepare, upgrade, and finish. I came home and MBP was asleep. I thought it was done so I woke it up and the screen blinked and showed me https://matrix.zimage.com/_matrix/media/v3/download/ross154.net/rJetbpwFfEkNGXPcPaJwxlmU/FullSizeRender.jpg (photo). I waited for 15 minutes, and it was still there at the same status. MBP wasn’t even warm so it’s not doing anything I think. Usually, upgrades makes MBP warm/hot. :(
So, I held the power button to force a shut off, booted back up, but nothing. I tried again without power AC, monitor, and 3.5mm speaker cable. Now, it worked. That scared me. I was able to boot up and log into macOS Ventura v13.6.9.
So, should I try again since I never had this issue before? :/ Thank you for reading and hopefully answering soon. :)
I am reading and answering.
If I was facing the same situation, I would immediately backup my Mac. I would then run Apple Diagnostics and Disk First Aid. If no problems were found and I felt confident my backup disks (I maintain multiple backups of my Mac) were in a reliable state, I would then retry the upgrade.
I always do back ups. I am going to retry in a few hours.
[quote=“david_blanchard, post:2, topic:28880, full:true, username:david_blanchard”]
I updated my iPhone SE3 to iOS 17.7. When I tried to update my wifes iPhone SE3 it only offered me iOS 18. So I will not be updating this phone…
[/quote]Check again? 11 Pro Max, 12 mini, and 13 all showed v17.7 with v18 at the bottom (I guess even Apple doesn’t think it is ready ;)).
