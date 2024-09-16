When Should You Upgrade to Apple’s 2024 OS Releases
As promised, Apple has released the initial versions of all its 2024 operating systems. If you aren’t already running a beta of the X.1 releases that support Apple Intelligence (see “Examining Apple Intelligence,” 17 June 2024), you could consider upgrading. But should you? Let’s look at a few broad classes of users.
- Early adopters: You know who you are. Early adopters are undoubtedly well into their installation process now, and that’s fine. The betas have been stable in my testing, and while specific compatibility issues remain, such as with Drafts dictation and transcription and external Thunderbolt SATA enclosures on a 2019 Mac Pro, it’s unlikely that anyone upgrading today will find themselves dead in the water.
- Enthusiastic users: Those who want to play with the latest features but aren’t willing to tolerate significant problems can likely upgrade everything but macOS within the next few days. A brief delay will give Apple time to address any early issues with overloaded download servers. I recommend waiting a little longer with macOS to let the early adopters report bugs that slipped through beta testing. If you use your Mac to earn your living, the stakes are higher, and more caution is warranted.
- Cautious users: Those for whom Apple devices are just tools should wait a few weeks or until the X.1 releases scheduled for October. As Howard Oakley notes, they’ll likely contain fixes for the highest-profile bugs that have appeared between now and then. Even then, it’s safer to update everything but macOS. Anyone who feels trepidation about installing Sequoia could wait until macOS 15.2 comes out, likely in mid-December. The added benefit of upgrading after macOS 15.2 comes out is that you can do it over the holiday break when you may have more time to install carefully (after making at least two separate backups) and recover from any issues that arise. For full details and help with upgrading from my friends at Take Control, read Take Control of Sequoia by Joe Kissell and Take Control of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 by Josh Centers.
- Reluctant upgraders: Even those with no interest in new features should upgrade eventually, perhaps in the last set of releases before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. After that, the only bugs likely to be fixed are security vulnerabilities, so all that waiting longer does is ensure you can’t take advantage of any new features or platform compatibility. While you can put off macOS upgrades for as long as two years, thanks to Apple releasing security updates for the last two versions of macOS, my experience is that the longer you wait, the more likely you will have installation problems. You can’t generally delay iOS and iPadOS upgrades for too long because Apple releases security updates only for the latest versions of those operating systems, along with older versions for obsolete devices that can’t upgrade.
We’ll be writing about new features in all these operating systems, as will many other Apple-focused publications, websites, and bloggers. For now, though, these links should whet your appetite for what’s new:
- macOS 15 Sequoia
- iOS 18
- iPadOS 18
- watchOS 11
- visionOS 2
- tvOS 18
- HomePod Software 18
I particularly recommend the PDF feature lists for Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 because they’re easier to scan than Apple’s otherwise lovely product pages. Plus, they may be more comprehensive, and I often most appreciate the little features that don’t merit mention on the product pages.
Finally, congratulations to our friends Jason Snell and Dan Moren of Six Colors on their site’s tenth anniversary. To celebrate, allow me to recommend their reviews of macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and Collections in Photos.
For some years now, my practice has been upgrade to the new macOS after the next macOS is released. So I’ll upgrade my secondary computer (a MacBook Pro) to Sonoma once Sequoia is released.
Normally I’d upgrade my main computer (an iMac) a couple of months later. But this time I can’t – it doesn’t support Sonoma – which means, I’ll need to get a new computer. And that means I’m stuck on this iMac until I finish all of the games that only run on Intel.
It is another Catalina situation. I was stuck on Mojave for a little over 2 years, until I finished the 32-bit games.
When I was working I’d typically wait for a .3 or .4 update before committing.
Now I’m retired - and have a couple of spare machines - I’m likely to update a spare and see how it goes. My main machine will stay on Sonoma for at least a few months unless my tests show it’s ‘safe’.
As long as the updates don’t screw up iCloud I see upgrading a spare machine as minimal risk.
Local (USB) Calendar syncing is still broken under Sequoia (and Sonoma, and Ventura), so no. This summer my iPhone also had a traumatic (fatal) impact. Seriously thinking dumb phone and DayTimer.
I may rue saying this sometime over the next month but I’ve become relaxed about upgrading even on the day of release. The long graph of reliability since System 4 () shows a steep upturn over the past 5 years. I just upgraded an iPhone, an iPad, and a Watch and so far no hiccups. I did have to fully reset the 32G iPad in order to get enough space for the install. (Hm, maybe time to upgrade. . . .)
The 2017 iMac is limited to Ventura and in the next couple of months I’ll upgrade to a Mac Mini but even with the security updates I just do them when they come out making sure it’s fully backed up before I do them (and it is fully backed up).
If you’re responsible for a farm or farms of Macs in production, for sure I would say wait for months if not a year to upgrade but for personal use? Do it when you feel comfortable but don’t obsess about it.
Dave
My reading here suggests many people wait months (or years) after major releases to upgrade. So I think it important to point out that falling behind the latest release means slipping considerably with respect to having Apple’s patches for security vulnerabilities.
Case in point… I did a comparison of the security issues patched with today’s release of iOS 17.7 vs. the release of 18. While I didn’t actually count fixes, I’d say that of all the vulnerabilities fixed in 18, only maybe 70 to 75% were also present in 17.7. While I didn’t check the comparable releases of macOS, I would expect a similar ratio.
So even with installing today’s security releases for the now “old” OS, you’re already missing some fixes for non-trivial vulnerabilities. And as the year progresses, you’ll fall even further behind.
Admittedly, I haven’t been burned by a major release in its first few weeks for quite some time. And I’m rather paranoid when it comes to security vulnerabilities. So your threat/bug model may differ considerably from mine. Nevertheless, it’s good to know some of these details and the corresponding risks when deciding on your upgrade strategy.
I wouldn’t read too much into that. It’s very possible that many of the “missing” patches were issues introduced during iOS 18 betas and aren’t vulnerabilities in iOS 17.6.1.
So far no issues for me with iOS 18 or watchOS 11.
I upgraded my iPad Pro (2021 M1) and iPhone 13 Pro to iOS 18 today. No problems at all.
I really don’t understand the math editor, or the other new Memo features. I have to find a place to read up some more on it. Everything else is working fine.
I do like the fact that they have merged Reminders into the Calendar. I’m going to stop using a third-party Calendar app now.
I haven’t tried many new features yet. But no speed or battery or heating or other problems so far. Looks nice.
I honestly don’t understand why people wait such long periods of time before updating to the latest OS release, except of course in cases where it will break compatibility with a key app. For all the bugs in MacOS, at a high level reliability these days is extremely good, the chance of a serious issue is very small. The public beta process surely helps with this. But honestly, waiting a year to upgrade doesn’t seem to serve any practical purpose. And there are often loads of little quality of life improvements in new versions of MacOS, as well as features that take advantage of corresponding ones in iOS.
I definitely understand waiting a few weeks to see if there are any major bugs that shake out. But what is the purpose of waiting a year? MacOS is simply not as buggy and more reliable than it was in the Snow Leopard days.
One solution might be to see how the games run under Whisky. I’ve only done this with one game and it seemed to work pretty well. But I’m not a gamer and don’t know how resource intensive your games are. Still, you could test how well it works on your MacBook Pro to potentially remove a dependency for upgrading the iMac.
