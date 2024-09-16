When Should You Upgrade to Apple’s 2024 OS Releases

Michael Schmitt: Michael Schmitt: For some years now, my practice has been upgrade to the new macOS after the next macOS is released. So I’ll upgrade my secondary computer (a MacBook Pro) to Sonoma once Sequoia is released.

I honestly don’t understand why people wait such long periods of time before updating to the latest OS release, except of course in cases where it will break compatibility with a key app. For all the bugs in MacOS, at a high level reliability these days is extremely good, the chance of a serious issue is very small. The public beta process surely helps with this. But honestly, waiting a year to upgrade doesn’t seem to serve any practical purpose. And there are often loads of little quality of life improvements in new versions of MacOS, as well as features that take advantage of corresponding ones in iOS.

I definitely understand waiting a few weeks to see if there are any major bugs that shake out. But what is the purpose of waiting a year? MacOS is simply not as buggy and more reliable than it was in the Snow Leopard days.

Michael Schmitt: Michael Schmitt: And that means I’m stuck on this iMac until I finish all of the games that only run on Intel.

One solution might be to see how the games run under Whisky. I’ve only done this with one game and it seemed to work pretty well. But I’m not a gamer and don’t know how resource intensive your games are. Still, you could test how well it works on your MacBook Pro to potentially remove a dependency for upgrading the iMac.