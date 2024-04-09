Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.4 with the new Audio Routing Kit (ARK) audio capture backend (bringing it in line with the recently released Airfoil 5.12 and Piezo 1.9). The ARK audio capture backend can be set up quickly on a new Mac with no restarts or passwords required, and the Permissions window has been updated with a new System Audio Access option that enables you to record audio from applications you specify.

The audio-recording workflow app now allows standard macOS user accounts (not just administrator accounts) to capture and record audio, banishes the erroneous orange microphone-in-use indicator, improves the Application block with a more powerful device-specific capture for complex setups, updates the Siri special source to work as expected on all releases of macOS 14 Sonoma, makes accessibility improvements to the Permissions window, and now requires Sonoma or higher. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.1 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)