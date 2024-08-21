Share Email



Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 7.0.2 (CCC), a maintenance update for the drive cloning and backup utility after its major upgrade several months ago (see “Carbon Copy Cloner 7.0,” 21 August 2024). CCC 7.0.2 fixes a handful of cosmetic bugs associated with the “Verify files copied by this task” window, Notes text in Dark mode, icons at the bottom of the CCC window, and a “missing character” font issue in the Task Plan. It also disables UUID resetting for ExFAT volumes due to an Apple bug, prevents two values from being incorrectly swapped in the Snapshot Retention Policy table, no longer presents “at rest” encrypted volumes as encrypted in the Disk Center unless FileVault is explicitly enabled with a password, and limits saving user-specified passwords for encrypted volumes to the system keychain to cases where the volume is selected as a source or destination for a CCC task. ($49.99 new, $24.99 upgrade, free update, 23.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)