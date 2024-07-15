Share Email



Mozilla has released Firefox 128 with several new features and improvements for the longstanding Web browser. The update introduces a beta text translation feature via the contextual menu, which is currently limited to 18 Euro-centric languages (sadly, no Icelandic or Japanese for my current travel planning). Firefox displays recent searches or currently trending searches in the address bar for users in the US and Canada, improves the Settings dialog for clearing user data (now including data size corresponding to a selected time range), supports playback of protected content from streaming sites like Netflix while in Private Browsing mode, and improves audio quality for macOS users by using system-provided voice processing for microphone capture through getUserMedia. (Free, 147.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)