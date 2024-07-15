Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Firefox 128

Mozilla has released Firefox 128 with several new features and improvements for the longstanding Web browser. The update introduces a beta text translation feature via the contextual menu, which is currently limited to 18 Euro-centric languages (sadly, no Icelandic or Japanese for my current travel planning). Firefox displays recent searches or currently trending searches in the address bar for users in the US and Canada, improves the Settings dialog for clearing user data (now including data size corresponding to a selected time range), supports playback of protected content from streaming sites like Netflix while in Private Browsing mode, and improves audio quality for macOS users by using system-provided voice processing for microphone capture through getUserMedia. (Free, 147.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Firefox's new beta text translation feature with 18 supported languages
Firefox’s new beta text translation feature with 18 supported languages, but not Icelandic.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Firefox 128

Notable Replies

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for agen Avatar for ron