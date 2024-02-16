Share Email



Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.1 with new and updated features for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release gains a watermark filter and browser actions, adds support for displaying HDR images in the image editor (requires macOS 14 Sonoma and a screen with HDR support), and enables importing of JPEG and HEIC images with Apple gainmap directly as HDR. The update also improves support for webP alpha, improves PDF display in the browser, adds a batch action for inserting text at an angle, improves detection of license plates for anonymizing, adds more line variants to the Crosshair tool, fixes a scrolling issue with very large images when running Sonoma, and resolves a possible memory leak in collage creation. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 157.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)