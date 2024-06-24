Share Email



Ian Page has issued Mactracker 7.12.17 with entries for the recent iPad releases, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The update includes more details about the latest operating system releases, updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products, and adds Maximum Battery Cycles to iPod, iPad, and Apple Watch models. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 220.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)