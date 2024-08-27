Share Email



DEVONtechnologies has released Neo Network Utility 1.1, a solid update to the free network discovery, testing, and monitoring tool (see “DEVONtechnologies Resurrects Network Utility,” 7 August 2024). The update brings support for IPv6, provides a Copy button in the output text field, and adds options to show or hide hidden network adapters, display underlying shell commands, and benchmark uplink and downlink separately in the Speed test. It also retains the selected tab across launches, better detects hardware details, resolves a crash if the app was left idle for a very long time, and fixes several cosmetic bugs. (Free, 4.9 MB, release notes in the app, macOS 13+)