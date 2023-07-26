Skip to content
Adam Engst 1 comment

Safari 16.6

Apple has released Safari 16.6 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur to fix WebKit vulnerabilities addressed in other recent updates (see “Apple Releases 24-Jul-2023 Security Updates for All Active Operating Systems,” 24 July 2023). We recommend updating right away via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)

  1. Safari 16.6 for Monterey and Big Sur was actually re-released on the 26th with a bump in build numbers:
    Monterey Safari 16.6 (17615.3.12.11.3)
    Big Sur Safari 16.6 (16615.3.12.11.3)

