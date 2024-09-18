Share Email



It has been a year since Rogue Amoeba updated its SoundSource audio control utility, and the company has stuffed version 5.7 with a plethora of additions, improvements, and bug fixes to catch up to its other audio apps (like “Airfoil 5.12.3, Audio Hijack 4.4.4, and Piezo 1.9.4,” 14 September 2024). In addition to adding support for macOS 15 Sequoia, the update brings the Audio Routing Kit (ARK) audio capture backend (which can be set up quickly on a new Mac with no restarts or passwords required) and an updated Permissions window with a new System Audio Access option that enables you to record audio from applications you specify.

SoundSource 5.7 also adds a Text to Speech special source for capturing audio from apps that do not play text-to-speech audio via their own process, eradicates erroneous microphone-in-use indicators, tweaks the Siri special source to include sound effects in macOS 14 Sonoma correctly, properly identifies all models of the AirPods Pro 2, ensures Bluetooth devices no longer display old/stale names, alphabetizes the Sources menu using the on-disk name, ensures the Headphone EQ profile selection panel works as expected when running Default Folder X, properly tracks name changes to applications, and now requires macOS 14.5 Sonoma or later. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 41.8 MB, release notes, macOS 14.5+)