Tweetbot 3.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Close on the heels of Twitter pulling its official Mac app earlier this year (see “Three Alternatives to Twitter’s Now-Defunct Mac App,” 2 March 2018), Tapbots has released Tweetbot 3—a major upgrade for the Mac edition of the Twitter client with new features and interface tweaks, plus a new app icon.

Tweetbot 3 sports a revamped interface with more white space, and it also gains a new dark theme. A new optional expanded sidebar provides one-click access to all of your sub-sections, and the drag-and-drop columns have been redesigned to be faster and easier to use. Other additions include bringing timeline filters from Tweetbot for iOS (enabling display of only tweets with media, retweets, links, or your own keyword- or rules-based filters), and automatic playing of videos and animated GIFs after a mouseover.

Tweetbot 3 is available for $9.99 from the Mac App Store, and there is no upgrade option from previous versions—Tweetbot 2 was a free upgrade from the original Tweetbot, which was released in 2012. ($9.99 new, 5.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)