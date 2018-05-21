No Email Issue on 28 May 2018 for Memorial Day

Share Facebook

We’re taking next Monday’s email issue off to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday in the United States due to travel and family commitments.

We’ll continue to publish new articles throughout the next two weeks, and TidBITS will return to your inbox on 4 June 2018—the day of Apple’s WWDC keynote. Everyone is welcome to come kibitz during the keynote in the #events channel in SlackBITS. If you’re in London that day and if the stars align, you may be able to meet Adam and Tonya, along with Peter Lewis of Stairways Software, at AltConf London (see “31 Conferences for Mac and iOS Professionals in 2018,” 21 May 2018).

In the meantime, TidBITS members can receive articles in email as soon as they’re published or read the full text of articles via RSS. Everyone else can follow along on our Web site, in the once-again-functional TidBITS News iOS app, and via Apple News (see“How to Read TidBITS in Apple News,” 19 April 2018). Or just stick with headline notifications via RSS, Twitter, and Facebook.

If you’d like to take advantage of our off week to catch up, all back issues remain available.