Apple Announces 2018 Apple Design Award Winners

As it does every year at WWDC, Apple has chosen a variety of apps to honor with Apple Design Awards, focusing on impressively designed apps that take advantage of technologies that Apple wants to highlight. Here are the winners for 2018:

Apps

Agenda (Mac, iPhone, and iPad): A “date-focused note-taking app for planning and documenting your projects.” We reviewed the Mac version in “Agenda Offers a New Take on Note-Taking and Task Management” (8 May 2018).

Calzy (Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch): A "beautiful modern calculator for your everyday use."

iTranslate Converse (iPhone and Apple Watch): A "revolutionary new speech translation app."

A “revolutionary new speech translation app.” Triton Sponge (iPad): As an app for surgeons, Triton Sponge can evaluate a surgical sponge and calculate blood loss in a patient. Incredible.

Games and Amusements

Alto’s Odyssey (iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV): A beautiful endless runner game that takes you on a sandboarding journey through the desert.

Bandimal (iPhone and iPad): A "fun and intuitive music composer that lets kids discover the creative world of making music."

A “fun and intuitive music composer that lets kids discover the creative world of making music.” Florence (iPhone and iPad): An “interactive storybook from the award-winning lead designer of Monument Valley about the heart-racing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love.” (For my review of Monument Valley, see “FunBITS: Monument Valley for iPhone and iPad,” 25 April 2014.)

Frost (iPhone and iPad): "Draw paths to guide the flocking spirits to their home planets. Watch countless beautiful creatures emerge from light, bring balance to a world in constant motion, and unravel its mysteries."

“Draw paths to guide the flocking spirits to their home planets. Watch countless beautiful creatures emerge from light, bring balance to a world in constant motion, and unravel its mysteries.” Oddmar (iPhone and iPad): “Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla. He is shunned by his fellow Vikings and must redeem himself of his squandered potential. One day he is offered an opportunity to prove himself, but at a price…”

Playdead's INSIDE (iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV): This spooky, mysterious game is from the maker of Limbo (see "FunBITS: Limbo Is Spooky Fun for iPhone and iPad," 18 October 2013), so if that's your thing, be sure to check it out.

Congratulations to all the winning developers!

