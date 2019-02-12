Skip to content
Josh Centers

Amazon Buys Mesh-Networking Company Eero

Amazon has announced that it’s acquiring Eero, maker of home mesh Wi-Fi systems (for our review, see “Eero Provides Good Wi-Fi Coverage in a Handsome Package,” 25 June 2016). The announcement sparked alarm amongst privacy-conscious users given Amazon’s penchant for data collection. That said, we anticipate there will be significant scrutiny of network traffic going through Eero devices once Amazon is in charge, and that attention may prevent Amazon from engaging in any shenanigans. If Eero’s new ownership concerns you and you’re planning to switch to a mesh-based system now that Apple is officially out of the router business (see “RIP: Apple AirPort, 1999–2018,” 27 April 2018), consider the Linksys Velop system, which Apple sells and which Julio Ojeda-Zapata reviewed positively last year—see “Velop Provides First-Rate but Expensive Wi-Fi Mesh Networking” (9 July 2018).

