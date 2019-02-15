EFF: Europe’s Copyright Directive Worse Than Imagined

Share Facebook

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has long been beating the drum against the European Union’s proposed Copyright Directive (see “New EU Copyright Regulations Threaten the Internet,” 25 June 2018). Now it’s warning that the latest drafts are even worse than before. Article 11 would make it so that practically any link to a news article that contains more than “single words or very short extracts” would require a license from the source. Article 13 would make it so that every online community, platform, or service would have to implement filters for copyrighted content. Even worse, these latest proposals have gutted exceptions for artists and scientists. The Copyright Directive is headed to the European Parliament and will be voted on in either March or April.

