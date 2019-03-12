Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Photo of Senator Elizabeth Warren

Photo by Edward Kimmel
Adam Engst No comments

Big Tech Attracts Antitrust Attention from Senator Elizabeth Warren

As the Democratic presidential primary contest gets started, Senator Elizabeth Warren has generated headlines with a post on Medium that proposes that the government break up Amazon, Facebook, and Google. In a subsequent interview with The Verge, she added Apple to the list, saying that Apple shouldn’t be allowed to run the App Store while also distributing its own apps. Her premise that the tech giants have too much power in today’s society isn’t entirely wrong, but as analyst Ben Thompson of Stratechery points out, her proposal:

would create massive new problems, have significant unintended consequences, and worst of all, not even address the issues Senator Warren is concerned about. Worst, it would do so by running roughshod over the idea of judicial independence, invite endless lawsuits and bureaucratic meddling around subjective definitions, and effectively punish consumers for choosing the best option for them.

At the moment, this proposal is largely political posturing, but the discomfort that many people—including us!—have with the behavior of the tech giants may keep it alive into the election and whatever US administration comes next. So it’s worth reading Thompson’s analysis to understand where Warren gets things wrong. Simultaneously, Thompson acknowledges that these issues are “critical not only for the world today, but also the world we wish to create in the future;” hence the importance of understanding the history, fundamental problems, and nature of the tech world.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Big Tech Attracts Antitrust Attention from Senator Elizabeth Warren

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum