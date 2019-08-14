FAA Warns Airlines about 2015 15-inch MacBook Pros

Share Facebook

Bloomberg reports that the US Federal Aviation Administration has warned airlines about the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro that Apple recently recalled due to battery fires (see “Stop Using Your 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro,” 20 June 2019). FAA regulations state:

Lithium batteries recalled by the manufacturer/vendor must not be carried aboard aircraft or packed in baggage. Battery-powered devices recalled because of lithium battery safety concerns also should not be carried aboard aircraft or packed in baggage unless the device or its battery has been replaced, repaired or otherwise made safe per manufacturer/vendor instructions.

It’s unclear what measures will be taken to keep the affected MacBook Pro models off airplanes or how airport and airline staff will be able to differentiate between affected and unaffected units. Meanwhile, cargo airlines managed by Total Cargo Expertise have banned the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro entirely and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has prohibited the use of those laptops during flights.

If you have a 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro, check to see if it’s included in Apple’s recall and if it is, get it serviced as soon as possible to avoid the risk of a fire.

