Apple Announces “Hi, Speed” Event for 13 October 2020

Apple’s next product announcement event will be held on 13 October 2020 at 10 AM PDT. As with the last event, Apple lets you add it to your calendar with one click.

iPhones were completely absent from the “Time Flies” event, which focused on the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPads (see “Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE” and “Apple Redesigns iPad Air, Updates Base-Model iPad” 15 September 2020). We don’t have a crystal ball, but we’d be willing to bet money on at least one new iPhone debuting at this event. Given that its tagline is “Hi, Speed,” it’s possible the next iPhone will be compatible with high-speed 5G cellular networks.

Since Apple also promised Macs built on high-performance Apple silicon before the end of 2020, the “Hi, Speed” tagline could also suggest an announcement or update on that front as well (see “Macs Make the Move to ARM with Apple Silicon,” 22 June 2020).

Other possibilities include updates to the aging Apple TV lineup and the iPad Pro, which looks increasingly long in the tooth compared to the less expensive, but similarly capable iPad Air.

Updates to the HomePod and AirPods lineups could also be in the cards. Apple recently dropped Bose, Sonos, and other competing audio makers from its store, fueling rumors that it is set to unveil a smaller HomePod and full-size Apple-branded headphones.

