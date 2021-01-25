Share Facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic has us all meeting virtually, leading more people to ask: why are webcams so lousy? Reincubate, makers of the Camo software that turns an iPhone into a webcam (see “Turn Your iPhone into a Powerful Webcam with Camo,” 24 July 2020), has a blog post by our friend Jeff Carlson that shows just how bad even “high-end” webcams are. To add insult to injury, the pandemic has made those webcams both harder to find and much more expensive than in the past. The economics are so absurd that you may be able to buy an outdated iPhone to use as a webcam, get a better picture than any dedicated webcam, and save money doing so.

