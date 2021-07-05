Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Accessories

If you want a space gray Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, or Magic Mouse, you’d better pick one up soon, because Apple is now selling them only “while supplies last.” MacRumors reports that Apple is dropping these accessories in the wake of the demise of the iMac Pro earlier this year (see “Apple Discontinues the iMac Pro,” 8 March 2021). Apple initially released those space gray accessories to match the space gray tone of the iMac Pro, so the discontinuation makes some sense. However, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro remain available in space gray, and it’s not inconceivable that someone would want matching external input devices for a laptop. We anticipate that Apple will eventually sell the accessories that match the colors of the M1-based iMac separately (“Apple Releases New M1-Based 24-inch iMac in Spring Colors,” 20 April 2021).

